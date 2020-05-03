Following the September 11th attacks in New York City, it instantaneously changed everything, from expanding US wars abroad against Afghanistan and Iraq, the dismantling of whatever civil rights you had left to the increased use of drones for surveillance and targeted assassinations, all in the name of the War on Terror and that was the first step and now there is the War on Covid-19.

The Covid-19 Pandemic is the second major step towards a dystopian society in the US and elsewhere. It has (like the War on Terror) put fear in many people across the world and has increased the level of police powers within governments especially in the US mainland. Authoritarian governors in many US states have elevated their police state apparatus that imposed the most severe measures, for example, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has directed citizens to “snitch” on their neighbors if they are violating lock-down orders through a telephone hotline to the possibility of imposing mandatory vaccines in the city of Chicago and this is just the beginning. As the lock-down continues, the world’s economy is teetering on collapse while the Trump regime is leading the charge in creating new endless wars with Iran, Syria, Venezuela and now China as the pandemic is wrecking havoc on our way of life throughout the world. But there is something else going on here since the start of the pandemic and that is people from all walks of life are starting to realize that there are many unanswered questions about Covid-19 with newly discovered false statistics, government and media misinformation and a Police State that has drastically increased its powers over the people. So what is exactly happening? A new movement that is starting to question the government and the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) actions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kaiser Health News (KHN) produced an article by Liz Szabo which was published by several mainstream media outlets including The Los Angeles Times who created a title that conveniently sounds “conspiratorial”, ”The anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown movements are converging, refusing to be ‘enslaved’ starts off with “While most of the world hungers for a vaccine to put an end to the death and economic destruction wrought by COVID-19″ (Hungers? sounds like she originally majored in dramatic writing in college) she continues “some anti-vaccine groups are joining with anti-lockdown demonstrators to challenge restrictions aimed at protecting public health” which links both anti-vaxxers and anti-lock-down demonstrators as a threat to public safety.

The article introduces Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston who said that the anti-vaxxer movement has “a fresh coat of paint” and is using “exploitative means for them to try to remain relevant.” Hotez says that “anti-government sentiment stoked by conservative-leaning protesters to advance their cause.” Szabo mentions a handful of groups including The Freedom Angels, who its co-founder Heidi Munoz Gleisner said in a facebook video said that “This is the time for people to take notice and really evaluate the freedoms they’re giving up, all in the name of perceived safety.” There are other groups and individual activists who see what is actually occurring since the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO). Szabo adds Robert F. Kennedy (who justifiably criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for promoting unsafe new vaccines related to Covid -19) and environmentalists to the list:

The anti-vaccine movement has never been limited to one political party. Left-leaning vaccine critics — such as Children’s Health Defense, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — include environmentalists who are suspicious of chemical pollutants, corporations and Big Pharma. The Kennedy group’s website attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for rushing “risky and uncertain coronavirus vaccines” into development as part of a “sweetheart deal” for drug companies

The article said that “anti-vaccine conservatives” who oppose the state mandating vaccines “distrust big government.” The article names other activist groups including ‘Texans for Vaccine Choice’ and Californians for Vaccine Choice who question the safety of vaccines. Szabo claims that vaccines cause autism is false and that Trump said that vaccines do cause autism at one point of his political career, but now “strongly” favors them:

Vaccine critics, for example, have long championed the false claim that vaccines cause autism, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tried to cover up that information, Gorski said. Trump has at times linked vaccines with autism, although he came out strongly in favor of vaccinations during the 2019 measles epidemic

Szabo calls anti-vaccine groups “advocates of “medical freedom” which sounds like she is in favor of forced vaccinations by the government. Szabo mentions Dr. Richard Pan “a pediatrician and California state senator who has championed stronger vaccine mandates, described anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown protesters as “essentially selfish” because they put other people at risk”, but forgets to mention that Pan was a top recipient of the pharmaceutical industry as reported by The Sacramento Bee back in 2015 on Pan “Receiving more than $95,000, the top recipient of industry campaign cash is Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat and doctor who is carrying the vaccine bill.” In the article she says that Fauci claims that “relaxing stay-at-home orders is dangerous as long as the virus — for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines — is actively spreading.” Szabo ends her article with what Pan said painting the movement as irrelevant “Let’s put this movement into proper context,” he said. “They’re loud, they’re noisy and they’re small.” That’s what $95,000 buys you, a corrupt politician and a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical industry who tries to debunk legitimate movements questioning authority when it comes to public health concerns. Szabo’s article will be followed up by many more articles from the mainstream media critical of those who dare to question what is happening around them, so as they say, welcome to the new normal.

