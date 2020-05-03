The Trump Regime Redeploys Its ISIS (Terrorist) “Freedom Fighters” to Iraq, Courtesy of the Pentagon

For over 40 years, Iraqis suffered from the scourge of US wars by hot and other means with no let-up, millions perishing, an entire population immiserated.

The Iraqi government and vast majority of its people want their country back — free from US occupation and imperial control.

Washington under both right wings of its war party plans permanent occupation of Iraq, wanting control of its oil and use of its territory as a platform for endless regional wars and other hostile actions against invented enemies.

US controlled and supported ISIS jihadists are back in Iraq, returned there by the Pentagon and CIA, furthering Washington’s aim for permanent occupation of the country.

Wherever US forces show up, mass slaughter, destruction and human misery follow.

Occupied people lose control over their lives, rights and welfare.

They endure unacceptable noise, pollution, environmental destruction, appropriated public land, and other abuses of their homeland by the presence of US forces.

The Pentagon’s worldwide bases are platforms for instituting and maintaining global control.

Their presence abroad is intrusive, hostile, and at the expense of host country populations.

No other nation in world history extended its intrusive presence and control over most parts of planet earth, its resources, and populations to extent that the US has done — at the expense of world peace, stability, security, and the public welfare.

On Saturday, US supported ISIS jihadists killed at least 10 members of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs) in the country’s Salahaddin province, a statement by the group saying:

“The Popular Mobilization Forces and security forces have killed and wounded a number of ISIL fighters after being exposed to significant attacks on Balad and Mekeeshfah south of Tikrit,” adding:

“The Hashd also lost 10 members, while several others were wounded in clashes between the two sides.”

The weekend incident was the deadliest in many months, suggesting more of the same ahead.

Last December, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said

“(t)he Americans…are feeding ISIS, encourag(ing) them, protect(ing) ISIS leaders and help(ing) them move from one area to another.”

At the same time, an unnamed Iraqi official accused the Pentagon of supplying ISIS jihadists in the country with weapons and military equipment.

“The American forces sent aid from their bases to the ISIS terrorists in the Makhoul mountains, and their assistance still continues,” he said.

Iraqi security expert Kazim al-Haaj said

“US Army troops are preparing and training the ISIL militants in al-Qadaf and Wadi al-Houran regions of Al-Anbar province with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks and restarting insecurity in Iraq.”

According to security expert Karim al-Khikani, the US is shifting ISIS fighters from Syria to Iraq to incite violence and instability as a pretext for continuing to occupy the country against the will of its officials and people.

The January assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi PMU head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was part of the US aim for permanent occupation of Iraq and war on Iran by other means for unchallenged regional control — including over its vast hydrocarbon resources.

Neocon hardliners surrounding Trump want the presence of US forces in the Middle East maintained or increased, notably in Iraq.

In recent weeks, ISIS attacks in the country increased, part of US orchestrated state terror as a way to maintain permanent occupation.

Press TV quoted Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq movement leader Qais al-Khazali, saying:

“The recent Daesh attacks are part of the US government’s scenario to help the terrorist group resume its activities and presence in Iraq,” adding:

These incidents are part of US strategy to maintain permanent occupation of the country.

The Pentagon recently consolidated its Iraqi-based forces, shifting them from small bases to larger ones, securing them with air defense missile systems that can be used for offense.

A statement by the Iraqi PMU Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba/Hashd al-Sha’abi called the shifting of US forces in the country to large bases from smaller ones “a smoke screen” to conceal its diabolical aims for controlling Iraq.

PMU head Falih al-Fayyadh warned of ISIS sleeper cells in the country that may launch new attacks at any time.

In 2016, PMU fighters were integrated into Iraq’s army to defend the nation against ISIS and other hostile forces.

Trump threatened illegal sanctions on Iraq “like they’ve never seen before” if its ruling authorities keep demanding US forces leave.

On January 5, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel US forces from the country, following the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Soleimani and PMU head Muhandis.

According to Iraqi General Abdul Karim Khalaf, Baghdad and Washington “will discuss a schedule for the full withdrawal of American troops from the country during talks in June.”

Resurgence of ISIS jihadists in Iraq appears to be part of a US plot to continue permanent occupation.

As long as Pentagon troops remain in Iraq, its people will endure endless misery at the hands of a hostile foreign subjugating force.

It’s why ending its presence is vital to the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and liberation of its people.

