Russian NTV: Donald Trump refused to Fund WHO. There are more and more people in the world who are skeptical of the organization. Does this skepticism have any Foundation?

Peter Koenig: Yes, it is true, and yes it does. WHO’s integrity is increasingly questioned around the world by academics as well as governments. And for good reasons. About half – sometimes even more – of WHOs budget is funded from private sources, mostly pharmaceuticals, the Bill Gates Foundation and other industries, like telecommunication giants – which is why WHO, so far, has kept silence about the dangers of rolling out 5G – yet, the principle of “do no harm” and disease preventions are a key mandate of WHO.

As you know and witness, WHO sides very much with the “guru” of vaccinations, Bill Gates, who funds a big junk of WHO’s budget, and WHO’s discourse is also in general pro-vaccination “at any price” – and against more conventional – and cheap – remedies to fight the COVID19 virus, like Hydroxicloroquine – which was instrumental in fighting the disease in China. In fact, China has made Hydroxicloroquine one of their key medication in the fight of coronaviruses.

President Trump also has promoted these more conventional medications – instead of waiting for a vaccine – who knows how effective such a vaccine will be? – so that the economically and socially destructive general lockdown can be lifted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with Bill Gates (Source: Children’s Health Defense)

This puts Trump in clinch with the National Institute for Health (NIH) and Dr. Fauci, Director NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of 27 agencies under NIH). Dr. Anthony Fauci is a close ally of Bill Gates and also an avid defender of vaccination. It’s known that Dr. Fauci is also closely linked to the pharma-industry. In fact, between CDC – the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and NIH, they own, yes own, hundreds if not thousands of vaccine patents. Doesn’t this smell of a conflict of interest?

NTV: Where does WHO spend the money received from countries?

PK: I assume by money received from countries you refer to the member governments annual regular contribution? – Well these funds enter the regular budget of WHO. They are used for WHO’s operating cost, studies, special research institutes WHO has around the world -and special programs – and so on.

These contributions constitute the regular budget of WHO.

The biggest contribution comes from the US- these are the funds now withheld by President Trump. That’s a big junk. But I’m not worried that a big part of it will be made up by extra contributions from the Bill Gates Foundation and the pharma-industry – making WHO even more dependent on Big Business -and I’m afraid to say, less reliable for her service to the people.

Bill Gates’ influence on WHO is enormous. It is said, that Bill Gates pushed for Dr. Tedros’ appointment – the two have known each other for many years. Dr. Tedros was Chairman of the GAVI Institute, the association of pharmaceuticals that the Gates Foundation created, to pursue their more often than not disastrous vaccination agenda – with the backing of WHO. Now, Dr. Tedros is at the head of WHO….

NTV: How do you assess WHO’s behavior during the current pandemic? Were they trying to silence the beginning of the pandemic?

PK: Well, let’s put it this way – this “pandemic” was planned for a long time. And it is clear that WHO knew about it. There is the 2010 Rockefeller Report – that outlines in detail what the world is going through today – the so-called “Lock Step” Scenario.

Then, the last preparatory stage was Event 201, organized by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health – the very center that today is monitoring COVID19 statistics worldwide.

The Event 201 was co-sponsored by the Bill Gates Foundation, and the WEF (World Economic Forum), and many pharma industries and UN agencies, including the World Bank, participated in the Event 201 on 18 October in NYC.

A key activity of the Event was a computer simulation of a pandemic called SARS-2-nCoV — it produced 65 million deaths within 18 months and a catastrophic plunge of the stock market and almost total destruction of the world economy.

A few weeks later, the first COVID-19 patient was identified in Wuhan. The decision to declare this a world pandemic was taken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the end of January 2020 (21-24 January 2020) – where Dr. Tedros was present (all behind closed doors, of course). At that time in January, there were practically no registered COVID-19 cases outside of China.

So, yes- WHO was aware of what was coming – and followed the orders of silence.

NTV: WHO is accused of lobbying the interests of pharmaceutical corporations. Can they really participate in this?

PK: It is clear, WHO favors the agenda of Big-Pharma – for example huge vaccination programs. You may recall the H1N1 swine flu pandemic of 2009 that lasted about a year? – Following WHO’s strong recommendations, countries around the world bought billions and billions of vaccines — and when they arrived, the “pandemic” was over and the vaccines could no longer be used.

Some countries sent them to Africa as “medical assistance”, knowing very well that they were totally useless in Africa too.

NTV: Corruption scandals in WHO. Have you heard of them?

PK: Well, what I just described before is enough corruption — I don’t believe that most of the staff is aware of what is really going on within WHO, and from my own experience – who didn’t know either when I worked there – WHO staff is highly dedicated and of high integrity.

The rather unethical stuff that is going on, is happening at the highest management levels.

NTV: Can we say that WHO officials on the ground, in different countries, sometimes play along with the leadership of these countries, so as not to spoil relations and continue to receive funding?

PK: I do not believe that WHO staff on the ground in the countries are corrupt. They do their job – and many of them very well, dedicated to the people of the countries where they serve. I have no doubt about this.

Corruption at WHO is systemic at the top.

NTV: The US refusal to give money – how serious is this blow to WHO? Is it true that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) now contributes the largest amount? How will this affect the organization and its work?

PK: It [the US withholding her contribution] is a serious blow. But as I said before, there will be – you may call it plenty of “compensatory” contributions by Bill Gates and the Big Pharma, as well as possibly other industries that have an interest in shaping WHO’s discourse – on vaccination, on 5G – and whatever else may emerge.

As a side note, interestingly, the IMF when presenting recently their latest Economic Outlook in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic – they had three economic projection scenarios. Two of them included the possibility of a new pandemic – or a new wave of the old pandemic in 2021. – I was wondering, does the IMF know something we don’t know?

*

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO); RT; Countercurrents, Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press; The Saker Blog, the and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.