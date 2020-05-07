Evidence suggests that one or more COVID-19 outbreaks likely first occurred in Hawaii late last summer, what a previous article discussed.

Did outbreaks begin in France before Wuhan, China?

According to a French hospital, a COVID-19 patient was treated on December 27. Reportedly, two of his family members were infected.

Yet the Macron regime failed to report coronavirus outbreaks until weeks later.

According to Reuters,

“French researchers led by Yves Cohen, head of resuscitation at the Avicenne and Jean Verdier hospitals (near Paris), retested samples from 24 patients treated in December and January who had tested negative for flu before COVID-19 developed into a pandemic,” adding: “The results, published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, showed that one patient — a 42-year-old man born in Algeria, who had lived in France for many years and worked as a fishmonger — was infected with COVID-19 ‘one month before the first reported cases’ by French authorities.”

Where there’s one case, most likely there are others.

Because some individuals infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, many others with mild symptoms, there may have been many cases in the US, France, and other European countries last year before any were publicly reported.

In 2018, around 160 million people visited China, including 63 million tourists.

Was the mischaracterized Trump regime “Wuhan virus” imported from abroad? Beijing believes so.

Was it made in the USA as a bioweapon for pursuing diabolical objectives by US dark forces now unfolding?

Time and again, things aren’t as they seem, notably not how establishment media report them — a collective lying machine mouthpiece for wealth and power interests, serving them exclusively at the expense of journalism the way it should be and the public welfare.

At a UN briefing in Geneva, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier noted “more early (2019) cases (may) be found.”

Millions of seasonal flu/influenza cases occur annually worldwide, unaccompanied by mass hysteria.

Because its symptoms are similar to COVID-19 and testing for the coronavirus has been inaccurate at times, individuals with one disease may have been misdiagnosed with the other.

Perhaps it was most likely before widespread COVID-19 outbreaks this year. It may also be happening now.

It’s unlikely that the virus originated in China. Most likely it was in the US or Europe, and chances are it was manufactured for diabolical aims, not natural — what future investigative work will hopefully explain.

Like Trump, Pompeo is a congenital liar. Nothing either of them say should be accepted at face value.

The same goes for the entire US criminal class in Washington, the enemy of ordinary people at home and abroad.

In a series of articles, China’s Global Times (RT) ripped Pompeo — a warmongering thug, masquerading as a diplomat.

GT slammed his hostility toward China, “spreading lies or misleading the public.”

He falsely claimed “enormous evidence” shows COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab, never presenting any because none exists.

When he, Trump, and other regime officials are pressed to provide facts backing their accusations, they falsely claim it’s classified and can’t be publicly discussed.

Along with wanting Beijing vilified, weakened and isolated geopolitically, the China blame game is all about distracting attention from the Trump regime’s failures to deal with COVID-19 and economic collapse responsibly.

According to GT, the anti-China blame game aims to “agitate US public antagonism” toward the country in hopes “that voters will hold (Beijing) accountable for mishandling the epidemic,” adding:

Deception by Pompeo and other Trump regime officials “will eventually come to light, and, worse, make them pay an enormous price.”

China leads the world in containing COVID-19 outbreaks, in contrast to the bungled Trump regime response.

New cases in the US keep rising. In China, they’re largely contained.

Make your own judgment about which country handled things best.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.