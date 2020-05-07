Whatcha Gonna Do About Me

These lyrics were from a song, written by Dino Valenti (AKA William Chet Powers Jr), of the music group Quicksilver Messenger Service in, ready for this, 1970!

Amazing how everything Valenti mentioned 50 years ago is resonating still.

Sadly, NOTHING has changed! Matter of fact, with this current pandemic, society’s troubles will get really WORSE than they are already!

We are standing on the precipice of a Depression as ghastly as the one we had in the 1930s. One major difference is that then, for whatever flaws many on both the left and right had focused on FDR, we had someone like an FDR to do whatever he could, within reason, to ease our pain (and sadly, to save Capitalism). Now, we don’t even have ANYONE from either of the Two Party/ One Party scam to institute common sense policies to counteract the poison of this new Gilded Age.

Lyrics

You poisoned my sweet water.

You cut down my green trees.

The food you fed my children

Was the cause of their disease.

My world is slowly fallin’ down

And the airs not good to breathe.

And those of us who care enough,

We have to do something…….

(Chorus)

Oh…….oh What you gonna do about me?

Oh…….oh What you gonna do about me?

Your newspapers,

They just put you on.

They never tell you

The whole story.

They just put your

Young ideas down.

I was wonderin’ could this be the end

Of your pride and glory?

(Chorus)

I work in your factory.

I study in your schools.

I fill your penitentiaries.

And your military too!

And I feel the future trembling,

As the word is passed around.

“If you stand up for what you do believe,

Be prepared to be shot down.”

(Chorus)

And I feel like a stranger

In the land where I was born

And I live like an outlaw.

An’ I’m always on the run……………………..

An Im always getting busted

And I got to take a stand……..

I believe the revolution

Must be mighty close at hand…………………..

(Chorus)

I smoke marijuana

But I cant get behind your wars.

And most of what I do believe

Is against most of your laws

I’m a fugitive from injustice

But I’m goin’ to be free.

Cause your rules and regulations

They dont do the thing for me

(Chorus)

And I feel like a stranger

In the land where I was born

And I live just like an outlaw.

An’ I’m always on the run.

***

This writer has already used the lyrics of this tremendous song twice before, first when mentioning the folly of Amerika circa 1970 with the Vietnam debacle. I refuse to call it a ‘War’ other than a Civil War between the Vietnamese. Valenti’s lyrics addressed the situation for many Amerikans, working stiffs like you and me, who were being held hostage by the evil of this empire. Decades later, after our disgraceful and immoral/illegal attacks and invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, cemented by our (still to some degree) occupations of both sovereign nations, I wrote episode Two of this series. Once again, NOTHING really had changed for we working stiffs in this new 21st Century. And as the Tom Cruise character in ‘A Few Good Men’ put it, when getting **** in his defense case: “And the hits just keep on comin!!”

Forget all the rhetoric as to this pandemic, which, for we conspiracy minded folks, was only the ‘Icing on the cake’ of an economic pandemic that was going to eventually happen, with or without the virus. You see, greed is NOT GOOD, except for the less than 1% of us who make out like Bandits at a school for the blind! Sadly, too many of our fellow working stiffs are just that, blinded by the laser attacks by the two parties who do the bidding of that 1/4 of 1% of us. They apparently always have. It’s just that the proverbial fan that has to catch the shit is soaked with it already! Chaos is coming folks!!

There is only one solution that HAS to be implemented ASAP to stop this bleeding. That being a UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME of at least $1200 or so every month, TAX FREE for every citizen (with children receiving half). This is something that should not only be instituted NOW, but forever and a day, if we wish to give relief to the mega millions of us. Ellen Brown, and her interview with yours truly, makes the case that this UBI is NOT inflationary. She also shows how the Fed, and Uncle Sam, can create money electronically, as they just did for the big banks and big corporations, not only a few weeks ago, but in 2008-09 as well. The time is NOW for us working stiffs to contact the ‘ Gang of Three’ who are our Congressional representatives. They need to be told, regardless of whichever of the Two headed monster they belong to, that if they do NOT come out publicly, and on the floor of Congress, for this UBI, then they do NOT get your vote… period!! We know that Green Party candidates will support this UBI.. let’s see if these jokers will!!

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Cross Currents and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘It’s the Empire… Stupid‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.