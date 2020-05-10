WW II had nothing to do with defeating the scourge of fascism, far from it.

Its belligerent face in the US, West, Israel, and their imperial allies resembles earlier versions in Germany, Japan and Italy with nationality and cultural differences.

Like their ruling regimes, the business of US-dominated NATO, Israel, and their partners in high crimes is war — smashing and pillaging one nation after another on the phony pretext of democracy building, a notion abhorred by ruling authorities in the West and their complicit allies.

Modern-day fascism features one-party rule, state terror, controlling the message, weapons of war, and the economy to serve the interests of ruling authorities, their cronies and corporates favorites.

US and Western fantasy democracy is all about amassing maximum wealth and power for the privileged few by exploiting most others at home and abroad.

In the US, duopoly rule with two right wings runs things, served by technocrats and apparatchiks, independent alternative choices virtually shut out.

Anyone posing a perceived threat to the dirty system is eliminated — notably JFK, RFK, MLK, and other notable figures in the US and elsewhere.

Elections when held are farcical, outcomes predetermined. Dirty business as usual always wins.

If elections in the US, West, and Israel improved the lives of ordinary people, they’d be banned.

9/11 was planned by US dark forces to escalate global wars and harden police state rule.

The ongoing public health crisis and economic collapse picks up where 9/11 left off, a second state-sponsored war on humanity for greater wealth and power, hardening the scourge of fascism.

Falsely blaming what’s happening on China by the Trump regime is all about trying to undermining its growing political, economic, industrial, and technological development.

9/11 was made in the USA, the same likely true about what’s going on now, a diabolical plot against humanity — how the scourge of fascism operates.

Trump is America’s latest in a long line of belligerent presidents, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, exceeding the worst of their policies, the stakes today far higher than long ago.

Survival of humanity along with a world safe and fit to live in is threatened.

From Bush/Cheney to Obama to Trump, US national security strategy reserves the right to smash any invented enemies of choice, along with eliminating homeland social justice and ruling with an iron fist for unchallenged control.

Like earlier fascist states, the US disdains human and civil rights that impede it power-grabbing priorities.

It needs enemies at home and abroad to pursue its diabolical agenda. Since they don’t exist, they’re invented.

A disproportionate share of national wealth goes for militarism, warmaking, and corporate handouts — at the expense of the public welfare.

US policymakers advance their hostile agenda with help from press agent media, supporting what demands denunciation.

May 9 marks the 75th anniversary of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

The unparalleled sacrifices of its people contributed most to defeating the scourge of Nazism — at the cost of around 27 million civilian and military lives, a loss of about 16% of its population, 25% with the wounded included, plus immense human suffering that touched the vast majority beyond any way to measure it.

The West played a supportive role alone in liberating Europe from Nazism.

Without Russia’s contribution to the war effort, the outcome might have been vastly different.

Yet revisionist history in the West to this day ignores Franklin Roosevelt’s tribute to the Soviet effort.

In July 1943, nearly two years before his April 1945 death, weeks before Nazism’s defeat, he honored the efforts of Soviet soldiers and civilians in remarks I never recall hearing from another US leader to this day about their war effort, saying:

“The world has never seen greater devotion, determination, and self-sacrifice than have been displayed by the Russian people and their armies.” “With a nation which in saving itself is thereby helping to save all the world from the Nazi menace, this country of ours should always be glad to be a good neighbor and a sincere friend in the world of the future.”

Things didn’t turn out this way. The West’s invaluable WW II ally became its adversary almost straightaway when war ended.

Russia under Vladimir Putin is the world’s leading proponent of world peace, stability, and cooperative relations with other nations among major powers — threatening none.

The US under both wings of its war party is the main enemy to all of the above.

Will it take another world war to settle things? Will nuclear weapons be used if another is waged?

Are we all doomed because of US rage to dominate other countries no matter the human cost.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” George Santayana warned.

Einstein reportedly defined insanity as doing the same thing time and again, expecting different results.

The US hasn’t won a war since WW II ended. Yet it keeps waging them with no prospect for peace in our time.

Will humanity’s epitaph one day by aliens if they exist one day say planet earth’s inhabitants waged endless wars until they extinguished themselves and all other life forms?

