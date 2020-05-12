There exists a huge disconnect between publicly available real scientific evidence and government policy surrounding the Covid crisis. Consider the following scientific “admissions” and how they contradict government “lockdown” policies:

In the first video, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Chris Whitty, states unequivocally that on an individual level the chances of dying of coronavirus are low. Even without a vaccine, he says, a high proportion of people will not get it.

Significantly, he refers to the virus as an “epidemic” and not a “pandemic”. Further, he says a significant number of people will have no symptoms, and of those WITH symptoms, for the great majority (around 80%), the symptoms will be mild to moderate. A minority will go to the hospital, he says, of which a great majority will survive.

In the next video, Sir Patrick Ballantz, the Chief Scientific Advisor to the UK government, explains that the Office of National Statistics (ONS) rates “are people who got Covid on their Death Certificate … it doesn’t necessarily mean they were infected because many of them have not been tested … “

So, again, top authorities are admitting that the statistics are unreliable. Government policies such as the global lockdowns, are being wrapped around unreliable evidence.

The Covid operation is what Prof. Ioannidis feared it might become: an “Evidence Fiasco”. (1)

Note

(1) John P.A. Ioannidis,

“A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data.” STAT, 17 March, 2020.

(https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/ ) Accessed 11 May, 2020.

