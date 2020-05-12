Anxiety is a widespread phenomenon that often accompanies people from the earliest days of childhood until old age. It is part of life and has many causes. When unscrupulous despots – whether medieval popes, modern dictators or so-called philanthropists – stir up this everyday fear from outside, they are concerned with satisfying their own greed for power and subjugating the peoples. In doing so they are “doing the work of the devil”. Most people react to this diabolical “game” of the rulers with a reflex of obedience or even with unconditional submission.

At present, totalitarian governments fuel people’s fear of a virus and aggravate the problem by denying freedom to their citizens and isolating them from their fellow citizens. Neurological anxiety disorders, psychosis or suicide are the consequences. However, adults with an open mind can get a grip on their anxiety reaction if they see through the lies of the ruling class and their hidden agenda – the establishment of a New World Order (NWO) – and support themselves with safe friends and in the community. In an emergency, psychological experts provide professional help.

In the Middle Ages, it was the Church that justified its claim to power by saying that the popes were appointed by God and maintained it by threatening those who would not obey the commandments of God with ending up in hell. These fears of hell continue to affect many contemporaries to this day.

Another example of the diabolical “game” with fear is the method by which dictatorships or even democracies win the common people over to war. In an interview in April 1946, one of the main war criminals of the Second World War, Hermann Göring, made the following statement:

“Naturally, the common people don’t want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship. (…) That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country.”(1)

Today it is the totalitarian governments of dictatorships and so-called democracies that are playing the diabolical game of fear. With the help of the journaille, they spread an enormous panic and do not let independent scientists have their say. They deny citizens fundamental freedoms and demand social distancing and spying on their neighbours. The inmates of old people’s homes are denied family visits, school children are denied the necessary education and learning together with classmates. Who will one day call these dishonourable politicians to account?

At present, a video excerpt of a speech by the former German “Atomic Minister” and later Bavarian Minister President Franz Josef Strauß from the early 1980s is circulating on the Internet, in which he is visibly outraged:

“Those who confuse people, who without reason cause them uncertainty, excitement and fear, are doing the work of the devil and not the work of God.”(2)

Even if Strauß did not mean his political colleagues with this statement, but demonstrators against the then planned reprocessing plant for spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors Wackersdorf (WAW), one can only agree with it completely.

But independently thinking citizens with an open mind are not at the mercy of this diabolical “game” of the ruling class. They see through their infamous lies and hidden goals and are in close contact with safe friends. They are also not deterred by the primitive manslaughter argument that a journalist or scientist with a different opinion from the mainstream is a “conspiracy theorist” from finding out about different opinions on a subject. In this way they can get their fear reaction under control.

*

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a graduate psychologist and educationalist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

