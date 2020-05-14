Evidence demonstrates that the Coronavirus Operation started well before the “lockdowns” and the Fear campaigns.

Consider, for example, that whereas the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on January 30, 2020 (1) the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARE Act), also known as H.R 748 was introduced over a year earlier, on January 24, 2019, at a time when most had not even heard of the Coronavirus.

According to descriptor, the bill “responds to the COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak and its impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses.” (2) President Trump would later refer to the CARE Act ( a bailout of up to 6.2 trillion dollars) as “the single biggest economic relief package in American history” (3).

All of this is significant, because it contradicts the notion that the virus or other parties caused the crash, as it reinforces the likelihood that the crash was in fact created, with intent. The virus is the scapegoat or false flag for previously-planned economic bailouts, disemployment, fiscal and social distress, emergency laws, authoritarianism, vaccination programs, and an imposed “Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

But there is more. On November 20 2018, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, through the Pirbright Institute, in which they are “major stakeholders”, acquired a patent on the Coronavirus itself (4). Hence, they “own” the “problem”. They also have vested financial stakes in perceived “solutions”, which would include vaccines.

Consider also, as Mike Champine points out, that the Trump administration conducted these “pandemic drills” in 2019:

1. Crimson Contagion by the Trump administration’s US Department of Health and Human Services (January-August 2019).

2. Urban Outbreak, by the US Naval War College and Johns Hopkins (September 2019). Followed immediately by the US government’s creation of Flu Vaccine Task Force.

3. Event 201, by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and Gates Foundation (October 2019).

As government spokespeople are now calling for a “second wave” in the “pandemic”, we can anticipate more digital education and healthcare, more authoritarianism, more poverty, higher “excess death” rates, and an increasingly ravaged public sphere.

We did not consent to any of this.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. Visit the author’s website at https://www.marktaliano.net where this article was originally published.

Notes

(1) Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Bonnie Faulkner, “COVID-19 Coronavirus: The Crisis/Full Transcript of Guns and Butter Interview with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Bonnie Faulkner.”

Global Research, March 27, 2020 Guns and Butter 19 March 2020.

(https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-coronavirus-crisis/5706741?fbclid=IwAR3j3fSb4Sx8JjxhZDwYt2pgZAzJwo1Wg7kzOp8BqcBMcs6qWTZOCga_uhI ) Accessed 13 May, 2020.

(2) H.R.748 – CARES Act, Sponsor:Rep. Courtney, Joe [D-CT-2] (Introduced 01/24/2019) .

(https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748?fbclid=IwAR0YAAx1kNmSfMeJopDVtxUIBLxZLCZ3NNFYL5-SJkrVjiT_JjdiPAsjf5c ) Accessed 13 May, 2020. (see also:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/748/all-info?fbclid=IwAR1zVMX0k0_DIXZ81MoqX46pQA6OlQuf-XEqPVtUmEa5jpMv4Db5WRHhdXk )

(3) “Remarks by President Trump at Signing of H.R.748, The CARES Act” (

(https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/remarks-president-trump-signing-h-r-748-cares-act/) Accessed 13 May, 2020.

(4) Mark Taliano, “Problem, Reaction, Solution” http://www.marktaliano.net

(https://www.marktaliano.net/problem-reaction-solution/) Accessed 13 May, 2020

See also:

https://www.facebook.com/donna.durant.5/videos/3137146132972082/?fref=mentions

Order Mark Taliano’s Book “Voices from Syria” directly from Global Research.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95