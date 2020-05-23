Anthony Fauci, director of the IHSS is playing a “blame game”.

He wants the lock down to continue, no reopening of the US economy because that would endanger people’s health.

Dr. Fauci intimates that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are dangerous. The evidence is anecdotical, says Fauci. The corporate media presents it as a untested drug.

“The only tool we have right now for fighting the coronavirus is social distancing” says Dr. Fauci. And of course confinement, “stay at home”. Neither of these “recommendations” are medical solutions, i.e. drugs which can be used to prevent and inhibit the infection.

Fauci is opposed to the treatment of COVID-19 using chloroquine. What he wants is for all of us to be vaccinated.

According to CNN, Trump is to blame:

Trump has been pressing federal health officials to make the drugs — hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine — more widely available, despite little reliable evidence that they are effective at treating the virus. (emphasis added)

“Fauci says chloroquine has not been studied on coronavirus”.

What Fauci fails to mention is that Chloroquine was “studied” and tested fifteen years ago by the CDC as a drug to be used against coronavirus infections.

According to the NYT,

The federal agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci issued guidelines on [April 21] that stated there is no proven drug for treating coronavirus patients” (emphasis added) The report echoed what frustrated doctors already know: Not enough is known about the highly infectious virus or how to combat it. “No proven drug”: “Not Enough Known”. Nonsensical and irresponsible statements.

Chloroquine was used in 2002 and tested against SARS-1 coronavirus in a study under the auspices of the CDC published in the Journal of Virology.

An August 2005 report in the Journal of Virology (summary below) was published in 2005. The J. of V. happens to be published by the IHSS which was and still is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The main conclusion of the article was that: Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.It was used in the SARS-1 outbreak in 2002. It had the endorsement of both the CDC and the IHSS.