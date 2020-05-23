15 Years Ago Chloroquine Was Recommended by the CDC as “A potent inhibitor of SARS Coronavirus”. Why is Fauci Blocking It?
Anthony Fauci, director of the IHSS is playing a “blame game”.
He wants the lock down to continue, no reopening of the US economy because that would endanger people’s health.
Dr. Fauci intimates that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are dangerous. The evidence is anecdotical, says Fauci. The corporate media presents it as a untested drug.
“The only tool we have right now for fighting the coronavirus is social distancing” says Dr. Fauci. And of course confinement, “stay at home”. Neither of these “recommendations” are medical solutions, i.e. drugs which can be used to prevent and inhibit the infection.
Fauci is opposed to the treatment of COVID-19 using chloroquine. What he wants is for all of us to be vaccinated.
According to CNN, Trump is to blame:
Trump has been pressing federal health officials to make the drugs — hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine — more widely available, despite little reliable evidence that they are effective at treating the virus. (emphasis added)
“Fauci says chloroquine has not been studied on coronavirus”.
What Fauci fails to mention is that Chloroquine was “studied” and tested fifteen years ago by the CDC as a drug to be used against coronavirus infections.
According to the NYT,
The federal agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci issued guidelines on [April 21] that stated there is no proven drug for treating coronavirus patients” (emphasis added)
The report echoed what frustrated doctors already know: Not enough is known about the highly infectious virus or how to combat it.
“No proven drug”: “Not Enough Known”. Nonsensical and irresponsible statements.
Chloroquine was used in 2002 and tested against SARS-1 coronavirus in a study under the auspices of the CDC published in the Journal of Virology.
An August 2005 report in the Journal of Virology (summary below) was published in 2005. The J. of V. happens to be published by the IHSS which was and still is headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The main conclusion of the article was that: Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.It was used in the SARS-1 outbreak in 2002. It had the endorsement of both the CDC and the IHSS.
***
Martin J Vincent, Eric Bergeron, Suzanne Benjannet, Bobbie R Erickson,
Pierre E Rollin, Thomas G Ksiazek,Nabil G Seidah & Stuart T Nichol
Virology Journalvolume 2, Article number: 69 (2005)
Scroll down for excerpts of the article in the Journal of Virology, published by the IHSS. Access to the complete article.
The main author Dr. Martin J. Vincent together with several of his colleagues were affiliated with the Special Pathogens Branch of the Atlanta based CDC together with co-authors from two Montreal based partner research institutions.
The main conclusions of this study are that Chloroquine is a tested drug and can be used for SARS-corona virus infections:
“Preinfection chloroquine treatment renders Vero E6 cells refractory to SARS-CoV infection”
“Postinfection chloroquine treatment is effective in preventing the spread of SARS-CoV infection”
Waiting for The Vaccine
Dr. Antony Fauci has not put forth a preventive or effective treatment of the COVID-19.
He is currently pushing for the development of a multibillion dollar vaccine on behalf of Big Pharma and the Gates Foundation.
***
ANNEX
For further details on the current SARS-2 coronavirus (alias COVID-19) as well as SARS-1 coronavirus, see the peer reviewed article by Anthony Fauci and co-authors Clifford Lane and CDC Director Robert Redfield published in March issue of The New England Journal of Medicine
Excerpt from the J of V article entitled
Chloroquine is A potent inhibitor of SARS Coronavirus Infection and Spread
Martin J Vincent, Eric Bergeron, Suzanne Benjannet, Bobbie R Erickson, Pierre E Rollin, Thomas G Ksiazek,Nabil G Seidah & Stuart T Nichol
Virology Journalvolume 2, Article number: 69 (2005)
Results
We report, however, that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-CoV infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage. In addition to the well-known functions of chloroquine such as elevations of endosomal pH, the drug appears to interfere with terminal glycosylation of the cellular receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. This may negatively influence the virus-receptor binding and abrogate the infection, with further ramifications by the elevation of vesicular pH, resulting in the inhibition of infection and spread of SARS CoV at clinically admissible concentrations.
Conclusion
Chloroquine is effective in preventing the spread of SARS CoV in cell culture. Favorable inhibition of virus spread was observed when the cells were either treated with chloroquine prior to or after SARS CoV infection. In addition, the indirect immunofluorescence assay described herein represents a simple and rapid method for screening SARS-CoV antiviral compounds.
Read more here (complete article)
