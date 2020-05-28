Venezuela’s Central Bank (BCV) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) agreed to use part of the gold deposited in the Bank of England to acquire food and medicine to face the Covid-19 pandemic, BCV President Calixto Ortega declared on Wednesday.

On May 28, Venezuelan authorities will appear in a London court to defend the mechanism established with the UNDP in March. As Ortega said, they will claim that the Bank of England refuses to follow the instructions to sell part of the gold held by the BCV in that institution.

“The Bank of England is not complying with the contract signed with the Central Bank and is risking its prestige,” he denounced. The British entity’s only task is the custody of the gold. Madelein Garcia @madeleintlSUR #AHORA | Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva de #Venezuela @drodriven2 denuncia el robo del oro #venezolano por parte del Banco de Inglaterra “este jueves habrá una audiencia en los tribunales ingleses, nosotros esperamos que se respeten las leyes financieras mundiales” 1:10 PM · May 26, 2020 329 583 people are talking about this

“Executive Vice President of Venezuela denounced the theft of Venezuelan gold by the Bank of England “this Thursday, there will be a hearing in the English courts, we hope that global financial laws will be respected.”

“We agreed with the UNDP that they would receive the funds directly,” Ortega explained. “It’s not my word; it’s not that I’m saying I’m going to buy food, medicine, and medical equipment. It is the United Nations that is saying it, and they are not going to lend themselves to anything shady, anything that is not neutral, independent,” he pointed.

According to a complaint made by Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, since March the Bank of England has frozen 31 tons of gold belonging to Venezuela, due to the British government’s position of not recognizing President Nicolas Maduro’s administration. She added that opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido is behind this maneuver to strip Venezuela of its assets and thus try to oust Maduro from the presidency.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Venezuela will also file a complaint with the International Criminal Court, for extermination and crimes against humanity. The gold retained by the British bank would be used to fight the disease, at a time when the blockade imposed by the US on the South American nation is increasing in strength.

*

