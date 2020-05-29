The Spanish State establishment would be made up of the financial-business, political, military, Catholic hierarchy, university and mass media sub-elites of the Spanish State, natural heirs to the legacy of General Franco who would have engulfed all decision-making spheres (according to the reading the book “Financial oligarchy and political power in Spain” written by ex-banker Manuel Puerto Ducet). However, these sub-elites would only be satellites orbiting in the gravity sphere of Opus Dei, the Alpha elite that would have engulfed all the establishment’s sub-elites and also initiated a strategy of harassment and demolition of the Sánchez government.

The first phase of this operation would include a media offensive to make the central government the only culprit for “the lousy management in the face of the health crisis.” The second phase would consist of the refusal of the PP and Vox to implement new extensions of the State of Alarm for being “a constitutional dictatorship that restricts individual liberties”, an attempt that failed due to the change in attitude of Citizens by supporting the Sánchez Government in the two latest extensions. The third phase of the operation “Harassment and Demolition” will try to take advantage of the discomfort of broad sectors of the citizenry for the duration of the confinement as well as the ruin of the self-employed and small businessmen to start “a Patriotic or Rojigualda Revolution” that through “casseroles and escraches ”Will challenge the Government by failing to comply with the restrictions included in the current State of Alarm.

Currently, we are witnessing the start of the fourth phase consisting of the “judicialization of politics or lawfare”. With this term we refer to the “abuse of legal and international procedures to provoke a popular repudiation against an opponent while maintaining an appearance of legality” that would have their expression in the trial opened by the new media star of the judicial firmament, Judge Carmen Rodríquez- Medel against the Government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, a legal offensive that would continue with the filing of a criminal complaint for reckless manslaughter against the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, but who will have little experience.

In case the previous phases fail, the establishment would keep in its chamber the fifth phase known as “Ave Fénix” that will try to reissue the Tejerazo of 1981, in which the political leaders confined in Congress were “invited” to accept a tacit agreement by that the dominant status quo (establishment) associated with the monarchical system (Felipismo), the bipartisan political system, Eurocentrism and the defense of the “indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation” were declared untouchable. Thus, after the “soft coup” and the dissolution of the Sánchez Government, we will attend the call for new elections from which a Salvation Government will emerge that will proceed to adopt austericidal measures following the dictates of the European Troika. These measures will translate into a dramatic reduction in social benefits that will affect the duration and amount of unemployment benefits, retirement pensions and widowhood, as well as a severe reduction in the salaries of civil servants, which will de facto mean a return to economic scenarios. post-war.

