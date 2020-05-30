He asks local authorities to crack down heavily on rioters and offers to send the Army.

The U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday called for a strong hand against Minneapolis protesters and expressed to the State of Minnesota authorities his willingness to send the Army to quell the unrest.

“We have our military ready, willing, and able if they ever want to call our military. We can have troops on the ground very quickly,” Trump said at the White House on Saturday.

“They’ve got to be tough, they’ve got to be strong, they’ve got to be respected,” he added, speaking of Minnesota local authorities.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered the National Guard’s full mobilization to confront the riots in Minneapolis, where the nightly curfew failed to dampen the altercations on Friday.

To justify the control actions to be taken, he said that “let’s be very clear: the situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd.”

Walz held that the social unrest’s dynamics changed since Tuesday and tacitly attributed the continuity and vehemence of the protests to foreigners.

“We have seen more people from out of town. This is unacceptable,” he said.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. President profusely used Twitter to spread his explanation of the strongest wave of anti-racist protests his country has experienced in recent years.

“It’s Antifa and the radical left. Don’t lay the blame on others !,” Trump tweeted, arguing that“ 80 percent of the rioters in Minneapolis last night were from out of state.”

“Crossing state lines to incite violence is a federal crime! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests,” he stressed.