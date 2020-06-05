The Syrian Government is trying to keep medicine at an affordable price for the consumer by limiting the price of medicines, but the pharmaceutical industry inside Syria needs to raise the prices to sustain production.

This is due to two main factors: Sanctions and economy.

Some factories are closing and some are reducing work force.

It’s extremely difficult to purchase the ingredients to make basic medicines through sanctions and also through the exchange rate dollar and the Syrian pound.

Most Syrians earn the same salary they did prior to the beginning of the war 12 years ago but the cost of living has become unbearable for the average family, because the price of manufacturing has increased, and the pharmaceutical companies need to pass on to the consumer, and here is the rub, the consumer can’t afford the increase on its present salary.

The Syrian Government is conducting negotiations with the manufactures at this moment to reach some kind of compromise.

Sanctions

The United States first introduced sanctions at the end of April 2011 against five key persons and entities in the Syrian Government. This measure was followed shortly afterwards by similar sanctions imposed by the European Union. The US sanctions were significantly extended on 18 August 2011 and the list of sanctioned parties has grown. The EU followed on 3 September 2011 by targeting the supply, transport, financing and insurance of Syrian oil and petroleum products.

That was the beginning closely followed by EU sanctions against persons & entities 2013 sanctions can be increased at any time without notice:

embargo on telecommunications monitoring and interception equipment

ban on provision of certain services (related to such equipment)

import ban on crude oil and petroleum products

ban on provision of certain services (related to crude oil and petroleum products)

embargo on key equipment and technology for the oil and natural gas industries

ban on provision of certain services (to the oil and natural gas industries) – ban on provision of new Syrian banknotes and coins

ban on trade in gold, precious metals and diamonds with the Government of Syria

embargo on luxury goods

ban on certain investment (in the oil and natural gas industries, in construction of power plants for electricity production)

prohibition to participate in the construction of new power plants for electricity production

restraint on commitments for public and private financial support for trade with Syria and ban on new long term commitments of Member States

ban on new commitments for grants, financial assistance and concessional loans to the Government of Syria

prohibition for the European Investment Bank to make certain payments

restrictions on issuance of and trade in certain bonds

restrictions on establishment of branches and subsidiaries of and cooperation with Syrian banks

restrictions on provision of insurance and re-insurance – restrictions on access to airports in the EU for certain flights

inspection of certain cargoes to Syria and prior information requirement on cargoes to Syria

restrictions on admission of certain persons

freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities and bodies

prohibition to satisfy claims made by certain persons, entities or bodies – valid until 1.6.2017

And each year it gets worse.

With the fake gas attacks an increase in sanctions came into force, this was partially due to the report on Douma by the OPCW which left out valuable information it was not until 2020 when whistle blowers revealed the truth ,but still strict sanctions on Syria were imposed.

Equipment Laboratory equipment, including parts and accessories for such equipment, (destructive or non-destructive) analysis or detection of chemical substances,

This part read carefully,

with the exception of equipment, including parts or accessories, specifically designed for medical use, universities inside Syria cannot purchase test tubes or basic lab equipment due to sanctions.

Trump is also going to extend more measures through the Caesar Act.

*

