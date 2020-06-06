Translated from Chinese for Global Research.

Enough is enough. Enough hypocrisy for this one world.

What do you want from us, anyway? What Do You Really Want from Us?

When we were the sick man of Asia, we were called “the yellow peril”.

When we are billed to be the next superpower, we are called “the threat”.

When we were poor, you invaded our cities and erected signs reading, “No dogs or Chinamen Allowed”.

When we’re rich and loan you cash, you blame us for your national debts.

When we closed our doors, you smuggled drugs to open our markets.

When we embrace free trade, you blame us for taking away your jobs.

When we tried communism, you hated us for being communist.

When we embrace capitalism, you hate us for being capitalist.

When we were falling apart, you marched in your troops and wanted your “fair share”. When we tried to put the broken pieces back together again, “Free Tibet”, you screamed,

It was an invasion! When, because of you, Xinjiang and Tibet were lost in chaos and rampage, you demanded rules of law.

When we uphold law and order against violence, you call it violating human rights.

When we had a billion people, you said we were destroying the planet. When we tried limiting our numbers, you said we abused human rights.

When we build our industries, you call us polluters.

When we sell you goods, you blame us for global warming.

When we buy oil, you call it exploitation and genocide.

When you invade countries for oil, you call it liberation.

When we were silent, you said you wanted us to have free speech. When we are silent no more, you say we are brainwashed xenophobes.

“Do you understand us, we asked”? “Of course we do”, you said, “We have Fox News and CNN and The Economist.”

And today in 2020, we are doing our best to cope with an unknown virus epidemic, but nothing we do is good enough to please you.

We quarantined the infected area but your CNN publishes a dirty article telling us that’s “too aggressive”, and that we are “violating human rights” and making “a blueprint for racial segregation”. But if we didn’t do that, you would condemn us for not taking stronger measures.(1)

So what do you really want from us?

Enough is enough. Enough hypocrisy for this one world.

China’s leaders don’t need to be directed by the USA, and Americans are not entitled to teach China about “peace” or “human rights” or anything else.

And why isn’t this earth big enough for all of us?

