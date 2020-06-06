International Conference on the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Italy and the End of World War II organised by the Italian Committee No War, No Nato and Global Research.

The great Italian journalist Giulietto Chiesa passed away a few hours after the realization of this Conference.

His last words (Panel 4 and Conclusion) focussed on Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Information, and Freedom for Julian Assange.

“It is essential to join all our forces together, which are significant, “not so small” but there is a fundamental flaw: that of being divided, unable to speak with a single voice. We need the means and the instrument to speak to the millions of citizens who want to know.”

His last words were confirmed by the fact that, immediately after the streaming, the online conference was “obscured” because the following content had been identified by the so-called YouTube community as “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.” That’s what is commonly referred to as Censorship.

International Conference on the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Italy and the End of World War II.

In the Panel 4 and in the Conclusions, the last words of the great Italian journalist Giulietto Chiesa who passed away a few hours after the realization of this online Conference:

Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Information, and Freedom for Julian Assange. http://www.cngnn.it

Participants and index:

Welcome: Jean Toschi Marazzani Visconti (Italy) journalist, writer. 00:00:16

Opening: Manlio Dinucci (Italy) essayist, geopolitical journalist. 00:03:59

PANEL 1 – SOCIO-ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS 00:12:41

Michel Chossudovsky (Canada) Economist, 00:13:17

Peter Koenig (Switzerland) Economist 00:29:40

PANEL 2 – 75 YEARS OF WARS 00:42:56

Video “The wars after the Cold War” : 00:43:31

Yugoslavia a Founding War; 00:43:40

Nato expansion in the East toward Russia; 00:47:02

US and NATO attack and invade Afghanistan and Iraq 00:49:17

Nato demolishes Libyan State 00:52:13

David Swanson, director of World Beyond War (USA); 00:56:23

Video “The US/Nato War to Demolish Siria” 01:07:22

Tim Anderson (Australia) Economist; 01:09:15

Video “The US/Nato direction in the Ukrainian Coup” 01:15:41

Giorgio Bianchi (Italy) Photo journalist 01:18:54

Franco Cardini (Italy) Historian and writer 01:26:52

Video “The Italian Aircraft Carrier on the War Front” 01:39:05

PANEL 3 – THE THREAT OF NUCLEAR WAR 01:44:56

Video “Nato is Born of a Bomb” 01:45:34

Video “US and Nato Tear Treaties” 01:47:04

Vladimir Kozin (Russia), Chief Adviser of the Center for Political-Military Studies; 01:50:33

Diana Johnstone (USA) author and journalist, 02:07:11

Kate Hudson (United Kingdom) Secretary General of Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament 02:20:07

PANEL 4 – FREEDOM FOR JULIAN ASSANGE 02:23:21

Giulietto Chiesa (Italy) Journalist and writer 02:24:24

Video card on Julian Assange by Oceans on the moon group. 02:31:45

Ann Wright (USA), former US Army Colonel and Depute, 02:38:04

John Shipton (Australia) Julian Assange’s father, exclusive interview by Berenice Galli 02:50:50

Germana Leoni von Dohnanyi (Italy) journalist, writer 03:06:17 –

His Legacy will live.

Let us build the grassroots movement both nationally and internationally.

CLOSING Giulietto Chiesa 03:09:06