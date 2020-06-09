Ajamu Baraka, National Coordinator for Black Alliance for Peace joins Camila on From the South to discuss the rebellion which has come in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Black Alliance for Peace has called on the UN to address the U.S. human rights crisis. Ajamu says that the capitalist class is doing the real looting, like in the case of the billions in bailouts all while the U.S. engages in militarism and warmongering globally.

BAP opposes US/NATO expansion in Africa and Latin America, as the U.S. army deploys in Colombia this week as part of its aggression against Venezuela.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image: George Floyd Mattered graffiti along 38th St in Minneapolis on Wednesday, after the death of George Floyd on Monday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Source: Flickr)