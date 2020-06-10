On June 3, 2020, as a consequence of the “global health crisis”, the World Economic Forum WEF in Geneva announced a “unique twin summit” for January 2021 in Davos, Switzerland.(1) The theme should be “The Great Reset”. The WEF defines the “Great Reset” as “a commitment to jointly and urgently create the foundations of our economic and social system for a fairer, more sustainable and resilient future”.World leaders from government, business and civil society will be invited. In a dialogue conducted by the younger generation, they are to be virtually linked with “stakeholders” worldwide. These are individuals and interest groups with a network in 400 cities around the world who have a legitimate interest in the course and outcome of the summit. All announcements sound promising and promise a bright future.

The WEF press release continues:

“The announcement of the ‘Great New Start’ was made by H.R.H. the Prince of Wales and Professor Schwab during a virtual meeting, followed by statements by UN Secretary General António Guterres and IMF Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva.“

In addition to the great promises, there are also euphonious names.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already wrote a statement to the World Economic Forum on the day of the summit announcement.

“My thanks to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and to Professor Schwab for bringing us together.” She goes on to write: “From the perspective of the IMF, we have seen a massive injection of fiscal stimulus to help countries deal with this crisis, and to shift gears for growth to return. It is of paramount importance that this growth should lead to a greener, smarter, fairer world in the future.”(2)

Even the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum himself felt called upon to make his own statement on the very day of the announcement. Under the headline “Now is the time for a ‘big reset’” and the subtitle “In every crisis there is a chance” Klaus Schwab writes:

“We can bring a better world out of this crisis, (…). To achieve a better outcome (than the 1930s Depression, R.H.), the world must act collectively and quickly to renew all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to technology, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‚great reset’ of capitalism.“ (3)

The creator of the words and ideas for the “Great Reset” is probably the bestselling author and economic development expert Richard Florida with his book “The Great Reset. How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity”.

If one delves into the WEF’s press release and the statements published on it – which is urgently recommended to everyone interested – then some urgent questions arise for the critical contemporary. For example, the question into which state our economic and social system should be “reset” and restarted after the unprecedented economic and social total crash. Then there is the question of what can be expected from a “return agenda” that will be formulated and implemented by the same global government and economic leaders who deliberately caused the current crash. But the cardinal question is: will the announced “Great New Start” be a blessing for humanity or rather a curse?

The creator of the words and ideas for the “Great Reset” is probably the bestselling author and economic development expert Richard Florida with his book “The Great Reset. How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity”.

If one delves into the WEF’s press release and the statements published on it – which is urgently recommended to everyone interested – then some urgent questions arise for the critical contemporary. For example, the question into which state our economic and social system should be “reset” and restarted after the unprecedented economic and social total crash. Then there is the question of what can be expected from a “return agenda” that will be formulated and implemented by the same global government and economic leaders who deliberately caused the current crash. But the cardinal question is: will the announced “Great New Start” be a blessing for humanity or rather a curse?

The answer to this question should be found out by proven experts – even before the participants of the twin summit in January 2021 get down to work and draft an agenda whose implementation will not be good for humanity. We should be able to prepare ourselves to prevent the worst.

If we think of the current crime against humanity, which has been unleashed worldwide by the “Big Money”, the globalists, foundations, Big Pharma and the WHO on the occasion of the “global corona false alarm”, together with the hypocritical promises of salvation of the kabbalistic World Economic Forum and the predatory International Monetary Fund, then we cannot assume a de-globalization and a turning away from inhuman neoliberalism. The ruling “elite” will use the meeting in Davos to further advance the global control of us citizens by destroying nation states. And this will be a great danger for humanity, which we can only fend off together.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a graduate psychologist and educationalist.

Notes

(1) http://www.weforum, „The Great Reset: A Unique Twin Summit to Begin 2021“

(2) https://imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/06/03/sp060320-remarks-to-world-economic-forum-the-great-reset

(3) http://www.weforum.org, „Now is the Time for a ‘Great Reset’“.