gallery Video: COVID-19. The Unspoken Truth. The Most Serious Global Crisis in Modern History

It’s a diabolical “New World Order” in the Making. Unprecedented Global Crisis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, June 20, 2020
Global Research 10 April 2020

This video featuring Prof. Michel Chossudovsky is part of a Global Research series on the corona virus crisis. First released on April 10, 2020

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to trigger the entire World into a spiral of  mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair. 

This is the true picture of what is happening.

“Planet Lockdown” is an encroachment on civil liberties and the “Right to Life”.

Entire national economies are in jeopardy. In some countries martial law has been declared.

Small and medium sized capital are slated to be eliminated. Big capital prevails.

A massive concentration of corporate wealth is ongoing. 

Its a diabolical “New World Order” in the making. The most serious global crisis in modern history.

More details in:

Towards A New World Order? The Global Debt Crisis and the Privatization of the State

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 17, 2020

***

Video: The Complexities of COVID-19

