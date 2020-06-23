Trump regime hardliners want the landmark JCPOA nuclear deal eliminated to facilitate escalation of sanctions war on Iran — risking things turning hot.

Decades of US hostility toward the country are all about wanting it transformed into a vassal state subservient to its interests.

Approved unanimously by Security Council members, the JCPOA is binding international and US constitutional law.

Yet geopolitical know-nothing Trump, manipulated by hardliners surrounding him, illegally abandoned the agreement in May 2018.

His action and what followed reflect reflect how Washington always operates — by its own rules exclusively, at the expense of world peace, stability, and the sovereign rights of all nations.

E3 countries Britain, France and Germany, along with the EU, breached the landmark agreement — opposing the US pullout rhetorically, supporting the move by their actions.

Last week, the E3 countries introduced a hostile to Iran IAEA Board of Governors resolution in deference to US/Israeli interests — adopted overwhelmingly through pressure tactics.

Most BoG members went along with what demanded rejection. Russia and China alone voted against it, seven of the BoG’s 35 member states abstaining.

Based on fabricated information supplied by the Trump and Netanyahu regimes, their aim is all about wanting the JCPOA eliminated to pave the way for reimposition of nuclear-related sanctions on Iran.

If things go their way, regional tensions will be greatly heightened, the threat of unthinkable war on Iran increased, risking possible global war with nuclear weapons.

Saving the landmark JCPOA is greatly jeopardized by the E3’s failure to uphold its principles — followed by introducing and supporting the unacceptable/hostile to Iran IAEA resolution.

On Monday, a strongly worded statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the following:

“Reassurances of British, German and French colleagues that they are committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and looking for ways to minimize negative effect of American sanctions against Iran run counter to their actions to heighten tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program in the IAEA as well as speculations about triggering the dispute resolution mechanism under article 36 of the JCPOA,” adding: “The adoption of IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the reality of applying guarantees in Iran.” “We are certain that all questions arising, including the agreement of access to facilities that the agency is interested in, could be resolved in the framework of standard procedures of cooperation between states and the IAEA Secretariat.” “It is not coincidental that the resolution in the end was not supported by states representing more than half of the world’s population, including two UN Security Council permanent members,” — China and Russia. “We repeatedly urged against playing up to backers of the policy of maximum pressure on Iran which completely discredited itself both politically and practically.” “The root cause of all difficulties and faults in the process of implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal has been and remains the destructive actions of the United States (that) unilaterally quit the JCPOA and to this day continues to systematically violate demands of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.” “Clearly, this is understood in European capitals, since they deemed it necessary to remind (the world community) about their regrets and concerns in this regard.” “We believe it is vital that all current parties (to the JCPOA) reaffirm their unwavering commitment to (its) high goals.” “The great occasion to do that seems to be July 14, the fifth anniversary of (its) signing.” “We are urging the European parties…to seize this opportunity to return to the unifying agenda and continue fighting for the common good.”

Earlier in June, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov slammed the Trump regime’s aim to eliminate the JCPOA, saying:

Its “actions are out of line with (SC) Resolution 2231. And if these actions are continued, it will inevitably lead to a serious crisis of the UN Security Council and undermine its authority.”

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted:

“E3 must stop public face-saving & muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying.” “Behind facade, E3 are accessories to Trump & Netanyahu—& in no position to counsel Iran.” The IAEA “BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran’s supreme interests. E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties.” “We’ve nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 yrs than in IAEA history.” “An agreeable solution is possible, but (adopted) Res will ruin it.”

Former Iranian Defense Minister/current Ayatollah Khamenei advisor Hossein Dehqan minced no words saying the following:

“Iran will never engage in negotiations with…Trump, because we consider him to be a criminal, not a president.”

It’s very much uncertain whether Iranian relations with the US improve if Biden succeeds him in 2021.

Since Iran’s 1979 revolution, ending a generation of US installed despotic rule, bilateral relations have been dismal.

As long as the Islamic Republic remains independent of US control, the aim of both right wings of its one-party state will be to replace its sovereignty with subservient to Washington puppet rule.

The same objective applies to all nations, notably Russia and China, the only ones standing in the way of its aim for unchallenged global dominance.

It’s a prescription for endless conflicts, instability, and risk of unthinkable global war 3.0.

Humanity’s fate hangs in the balance.

US presidents, Trump included, are hostage to dark forces controlling its domestic and geopolitical policies.

The US is a belligerent state, an imperial state, a plutocratic state, an undemocratic state, a lawless state, a nation from inception run by its privileged class for its own self-interest by its own rules exclusively.

Throughout most of its history, it’s been at war on invented enemies at home and abroad — peace, stability, equity, justice, and the rule of law considered anathema notions for standing in the way of its diabolical aims.

No matter who serves in high US executive, congressional, and judicial positions, dirty business as usual will continue like always before.

A state of permanent US war on humanity exists at home and abroad.

The aim of its ruling class to control planet earth, its resources and populations — by whatever it takes to achieve its objectives — may kill us all if not challenged and stopped while there’s still time.

