13 hours ago June 26, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Iran Sets Conditions to Resume Negotiations with the US

By Telesur
Global Research, June 26, 2020
teleSUR 25 June 2020

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani announced Wednesday that Tehran will negotiate with Washington only within the framework of the nuclear agreement and under the condition that the U.S. side pays compensation to the Middle East country for the damage caused.

“We are ready to negotiate as long as the U.S. complies with the international law, and the provisions of the United Nations’ resolution,” Rouhani said in a televised presentation.

Rouhani also urged the U.S. to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement signed by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany.

“Our position is simple: the U.S. must apologize and compensate for the damage they caused to Iran,” added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, USA, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany.

In 2018 the U.S. government announced that it was withdrawing from the agreement, claiming that Tehran had violated its obligations under the document.

Petersymondspolitics@PSCPolitics

Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike l major escalation in Iran US tension https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-50979463 

Qasem Soleimani, centre

Top Iranian general killed by US in Iraq

The killing of Qasem Soleimani marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

bbc.co.uk

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Petersymondspolitics’s other Tweets

 

In May, the US introduced sanctions against two leaders of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Tensions between the two countries increased following the assassination of Islamic’s Republic high commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s strategic objective is to expel the U.S. from the region, at least from Iraq, and this may be closer to reality than it was before Soleimani’s death.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

The original source of this article is teleSUR
Copyright © TelesurteleSUR, 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.