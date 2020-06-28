Media and governments globally are blanketing the world with the phrase “Covid Cases”. Enter any three digit number plus “Covid Cases” into Google, and you’ll get an idea of the magnitude of the brainwash.

Why is the phrase meaningless apart from its sinister weaponization? It is meaningless for several reasons:

First, Covid-19 does not satisfy Koch’s postulates.(1)

Like most human endeavours, the Koch postulates were the product of collaboration. First, Jakob Henle developed the underlying concepts, and then Robert Koch and Friedrich Loeffler spent decades refining them until they were published in 1890. The resulting three postulates are:

The pathogen occurs in every case of the disease in question and under circumstances that can account for the pathological changes and clinical course of the disease. The causative microorganism occurs in no other disease as a fortuitous and nonpathogenic parasite. After being fully isolated from the body and grown in tissue culture (or cloned), it can induce the disease anew.

Second, the tests are necessarily inaccurate.

Third, even if the tests were accurate, Covid-19 does not merit testing because it is a Low Infection Fatality Rated virus. (2)

The phrase serves Covid Operation propaganda exclusively. It makes the notion of spending a fortune on testing worthwhile. It escalates the fear, and it distracts from the real virus which consists of New World Order subservient state Reactions to the Covid false flag (3): the emergency protocols, the guidelines, the lockdowns that governments have imposed globally.

State reactions to Covid-19 are killing people unnecessarily globally. Hospitals were emptied and Long Term Care facilities became “pandemic growth areas” (4), economies were and are being destroyed. People still avoid attending hospitals for fear of contracting the plague, thus leading to more excess deaths.

Poverty kills, and when economies are destroyed, especially in less affluent countries, healthcare becomes even more inaccessible. The total excess death toll from the operation may never be known.

The operation is about enriching the oligarch classes to the detriment of us all. The billionaire class is doing quite well thanks to Covid (5). It is also about social engineering as people habituate to anti-social distancing and become more habituated to digital healthcare, digital education, and the monetization of everything.

Covid is a conduit to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (6) and nobody asked us for informed consent. They didn’t ask about dangerous vaccines, increased surveillance and contract tracing, 5G, disemployment, poverty, increased militarization, growing fascism, authoritarianism and the the continued and intentional fracturing of societies. Of course they didn’t ask, because an informed answer would be No.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017. Visit the author’s website at https://www.marktaliano.net where this article was originally published.

