US policy toward China shifted over time from the 19th century’s “yellow peril” to today’s public enemy No. 1 — unrelated to any threat, none posed by its ruling authorities.

As the US declines, its grip on world leadership eroding, steadily going the way of all earlier empires because of its counterproductive policies, Ellen Brown earlier explained that its neoliberal model “met its match in China.”

The US lost its competitive edge to a superior economic system. Beijing maintained a high level of growth for decades — compared to US stagnation and decline.

Washington wants China and other countries it doesn’t control transformed into client states — Beijing well aware of its history and hostile strategy.

Its ruling authorities aren’t about to let their geopolitical/economic system fall into the US trap that made other nations subservient to Washington’s will.

US policymakers consider China an existential threat because of its rising prominence on the world stage — why it’s targeted by Washington, wanting its economic, industrial and technological development undermined.

It’s a prescription for unending US hostility toward the country over cooperative relations.

Last week, Trump’s national security advisor Robert O’Brien said

“(t)he days of American passivity and naivety regarding the People’s Republic of China (sic) are over.”

He slammed Beijing with a familiar laundry list of false accusations, including by comparing its ruling authorities to Stalin and Mao, adding:

Beijing’s “actions…threat(en) our very way of life (sic)…(President) Xi Jinping sees himself as Josef Stalin’s successor (sic).” “Individuals do not have inherent value under” China’s system (sic). “They exist to serve the state. The state does not exist to serve them (sic).” Beijing’s “goal (is) to remake the world according to” its system (sic).

Its economic system is vastly superior to the predatory/exploitive US-led Western model.

Its rise on the world stage exposed US/Western flaws.

O’Brien’s remarks added fuel to the fire of undeclared US war on China by other means that risks turning hot by pushing things too far.

The Trump regime is dropping one shoe after another on China that’s all about wanting its development sabotaged.

Its government is responding to external threats in its own way at times of its choosing.

On Tuesday local time, Beijing’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) unanimously adopted the nation’s new national security law as expected.

The measure aims to counter months of US orchestrated violence, vandalism and chaos that rocked Hong Kong — led by 5th column elements.

It’s responding to prevent acts of treason, secession, sedition, and subversion against the state, what all governments prohibit.

It’s all about protecting China’s national security, US rage to dominate the country its greatest threat.

According to the South China Morning Post, the law in its entirety will be published by Xinhua at a later date.

It’s effective on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from British colonial control to Chinese rule over its own territory.

Its formal adoption came a day after Beijing announced visa restrictions on US officials.

They’re in retaliation against their imposition on Chinese nationals by the Trump regime, along with its unacceptable actions toward Hong Kong, “egregiously” interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs — a statement by Foreign Ministry spokesan Zhao Lijian, adding:

“No matter how Hong Kong separatists squawk, and no matter what kind of pressure is exerted by external anti-China forces, their scheme to obstruct the passage of the Hong Kong national security law will never succeed…”

Pompeo responded, saying the US is “retool(ing) its relationship with” Hong Kong.

The Trump regime revoked its special status as expected, banning or restricting US exports of defense related equipment and other sensitive technologies to the city.

Pompeo falsely claimed the move is “to protect US national security” that’s been free from external threats throughout the post-WW II period.

He warned of further Trump regime actions against China.

An undeclared US Cold War exists against China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and other nations not willing to subordinate their sovereign rights to Washington’s interests.

For the second time this month, two US navy aircraft carrier groups are conducting provocative military exercises in the South China Sea near its waters.

If Chinese military vessels conducted similar exercises in the Gulf of Mexico or in international waters off the US East or West coast, Washington would likely consider them an act of war.

Yet the Pentagon time and again threatens other nations by conducting provocative military exercises near their borders — notably threatening China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

US hostility toward all nations it doesn’t control risks possible nuclear war if things are pushed too far against China, Russia or Iran.

Their ruling authorities seek peace, stability, and cooperative relations with other nations, hostility toward none.

Yet their good faith efforts are undermined by US rage to dominate other countries by whatever it takes to achieve its aims — including preemptive wars of aggression.

*

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.

Featured image: President Donald J. Trump, joined by newly named White House National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien, disembarks Marine One Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, prior to boarding Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport for his flight to San Diego, Calif. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)