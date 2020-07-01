4 hours ago July 1, 2020Jaime C.

gallery

Must Watch

Accepting the reality of our own existence.

From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are – our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal.

Note From Tom

Please take a moment to watch this Video. It will enhance your life and that of those who you will meet on life’s journey.

More here http://www.human-themovie.org/

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/47180.htm

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.