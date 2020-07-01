Must Watch

Accepting the reality of our own existence.

From stories of everyday experiences to accounts of the most unbelievable lives, these poignant encounters share a rare sincerity and underline who we are – our darker side, but also what is most noble in us, and what is universal.

Note From Tom

Please take a moment to watch this Video. It will enhance your life and that of those who you will meet on life’s journey.

More here http://www.human-themovie.org/

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/47180.htm