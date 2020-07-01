The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (OCS), founded in 2001 by the Shanghai Five (China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan) and to which Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan were later added would be the ALBA and Iran countries. Hard core of resistance to world hegemony of the United States and Great Britain, so the avowed objective of the United States would be to dynamite said organization, having Baluchistan and Kashmir as scenarios for their destabilizing operations.

Baluchistan

China would be building an extensive port network, which would include ports, bases and observation stations in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Burma and of which the strategic port in Pakistan, Gwadar, (the “gorge” of the Persian Gulf), 72 kilometers away, would be a paradigm. from the border with Iran and about 400 kilometers from the most important oil transportation corridor and very close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The port was built and financed by China and is operated by the state-owned company China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), since the region around the port of Gwadar contains two thirds of the world’s oil reserves and 30 percent passes through it. of the world’s oil and 80 percent of that received by China and is on the shortest route to Asia (Silk Road). However, Pakistan’s rapprochement with China would have accelerated the Pentagon’s doctrine of achieving the balkanization of Pakistan and its weakening as a state with Baluchistan as the insurgency’s field of operations.

Thus, the US announced the suppression of military aid to Pakistan in the amount of $ 300 million while promoting the independence movement in the province of Balochistan where the strategic port of Gwadar is located with the avowed objective of making the star project unfeasible. China, the “Belt and Silk Road Initiative” and later the CIA will resort to the endemic Kashmir dispute that will be a new local episode between a Pakistan allied with China and an India supported by Russia, with the aggravating circumstance of having both nuclear ballistic missile countries.

Kashmir

Kashmir would be the perfect paradigm for the implementation of Brzezinski’s theory of “constructive chaos” in the region, a concept that would be based on the maxim attributed to the Roman emperor Julius Caesar “divide et impera”, to achieve the establishment of a field of instability and violence (balkanization) and create chaos that would spread from Lebanon, Palestine and Syria to Iraq and from Iran and Afghanistan to Pakistan, Kashmir and Anatolia (Asia Minor).

Kashmir would have become an explosive cocktail by combining ingredients as unstable as the Hindu-Muslim religious dispute, the territorial dispute and the icing on the cake of Kashmiri independence fighters supported by ex-jihadist fighters from Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan, traditionally oppressed by an Indian Army that it would have about 500,000 soldiers deployed in Kashmir (1 soldier for every 9 inhabitants) and the nationalist government of Modi would have revoked the special status of Kashmir, which in practice results in the sine die detention of local Kashmir politicians and the strict control of Internet service.

On the other hand, in 1962 a confrontation broke out between India and China over the Chinese disagreement with the border line established in 1914 (McMahon Line), after which China gained control of the Aksai Chin plateau in addition to the Siachen Glacier, (territories which India continues to claim as its own.) China aspires to store the water from the sources of rivers such as the Brahmaputra to supply Chinese cities in the east of the country, which would have set off alarms in the Modi government, which fears a notable reduction in the flow of available drinking water so it does not They rule out bombing Chinese hydraulic installations and the recent armed incident in which several Indian soldiers were killed would have increased tension between the two countries.

This circumstance will be used by the United States to destabilize the border shared by both countries known as the Current Control Line (LAC), since an Indo-Pakistani armed confrontation would represent the first Russia-China military pulse in the form of a restricted nuclear collision. to the Indian-Pakistani geographical area.

