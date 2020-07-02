7 hours ago July 2, 2020Jaime C.

gallery UK ‘Recognized’ Juan Guiado as Venezuela President, Rules High Court in Gold Dispute

By Al Arabiya
Global Research, July 02, 2020
Al Arabiya

Britain has “recognized” Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s president, the UK High Court has ruled, in case over who controls the country’s gold reserves stored in London.

High court judge Nigel Teare handed down a Judgment ruling that Britain’s government had formally recognized Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela, and that due to the ‘One Voice’ and ‘Act of State’ doctrines the Court is precluded from investigating the validity of Guaido’s acts.

Sarosh Zaiwalla, a lawyer representing the Nicolas Maduro-backed Venezuelan central bank in the case said the bank would be seeking leave of the court to appeal the judgment.

The original source of this article is Al Arabiya
Copyright © Al ArabiyaAl Arabiya, 2020

