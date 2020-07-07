Once again dishonest Democrats have engaged in another embarrassing political food fight against a lying President over an unsubstantiated “Russian bounties” story by the New York Times. Based on a report by an “intelligence operative” in Afghanistan and without any evidence, Russia supposedly has offered bounty payments to Taliban forces for killing Americans in Afghanistan. The absurdity of the story is multi-layered. While there is an ongoing movement for justice that has perplexed the weak Democrats, they found these new shenanigans are the best distraction to divert attention from the issue of police brutality to the fear of Russia, the old enemy.

Of course, President Trump, who lies constantly to line up his base; first denied seeing the report and then used the opportunity to divert the attention from the disastrous failure of the “White House Coronavirus Task Force” by playing the victim of the fake news. A fascistic-minded President Trump who had retweeted a video with the message of “White Power” for 3 hours found this attack by the Democrats a blessing for the sake of distraction! Kayleigh McEnany, White House Press Secretary (who has been making money by the number of fallacies and outright lies that she makes) in regard to the question, as to why the President doesn’t denounce the White Power video, said that “the President took down that video and that deletion speaks strongly [!]” However the fact is that President Trump purposely and knowingly inflames racial issues and intimidates minorities with his provocative tweets to divide the nation.

At the same time, the pro-war corporate media is eager to “punish” Russia swiftly for this “shocking” crime, it is unmoved about another crime that has happened not in Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan but at Fort Hood in Texas, United States.

A heinous crime against Specialist Vanessa Guillen was not “news” for the so-called News TV channels and their gimcrack “pundits”. Thanks to the Vanessa Guillen’s family determination, and rallies with the support of the Latino base organization (like LULAC and FIEL in Houston) the cover-up and reluctance of the Fort Hood authorities to investigate Ms. Guillen’s disappearance since April 23rd was exposed and got attention on a national level. On July 3rd, the fear of Guillen’s family who believed her death was linked to the sexual harassment she was enduring on base was confirmed. The gruesome details of this heinous act were revealed by FBI to the press. The report describes that Spc. Aaron David Robinson who sexually assaulted then murdered Vanessa Guillen on the base, with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar.

Officials during a news conference at Fort Hood on Thursday told reporters that Aaron David Robinson “pulled a gun and shot himself”. Federal Prosecutors in Texas’ Western District has stated that Cecily Aguilar is in custody and “faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence”. Sadly this sexual assault is not the first case at Fort Hood base. Vanessa’s younger sister, Lupe Guillen during a press conference said: “My sister was too afraid to report the harassment because no one would listen to her”. Both sisters (Mayra and Lupe) with their mother, Gloria Guillen have pleaded for justice during a powerful press conference that was held. Her mother said: “My daughter is my life, I want justice, I want justice for my little one.” Unfortunately, most cases of sexual harassment and assaults in the Fort Hood base are not fully investigated. In fact, in recent years, the number of sexual assaults at the United States military academies has risen. According to the Department of Defense Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military – Fiscal Year 2018,

“About 6.2 percent of active duty women indicated experiencing a sexual assault in the year prior to being surveyed. This rate reflects a statistically significant increase compared to the 4.3 percent for women measured in 2016.”

Now the question is, why Democratic Party Leadership, the Trump Administration, GOP and their media are not concern about this uncivilized culture that exists in the military.

Of course like any other political issue, there are some politicians (such as Congresswomen Sylvia Garcia and Tulsi Gabbard) who speak against this problem, but as always these voices will remain as minorities that look more like an illusion than a solution. But exceptional cases aside, both Democrats and Republicans tirelessly on one hand glorify the destructive role of the U.S. army around the world and on the other hand, leave the young servicemen and women defenseless. They send them to countries around the world for pointless missions to destroy countries that are incapable of attacking the United States militarily. When these soldiers who either have witnessed or participated in destroying and burning cities after cities and killing thousand innocent civilians and children return with all kinds of physical and mental trauma and injuries, the generals and politicians turn their back on them or at best they leave them with a long speech about the patriotism and empty promises. According to the American Psychological Association, “Approximately 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day”. Craig Bryan, executive director of the National Center for Veterans Studies at the University of Utah says: “Nobody really knows why suicide rates continue to climb”.

The degree of hypocrisy is unbelievable; the hypocrites have dominated U.S. political life. Some personalities in the media are lost in their own “Alternative Reality”. Obsessed with anti-Russia or anti-China nonsensical arguments demand a harsh punishment against these “old adversaries”! Rachel Maddow of MSNBC is extremely mad that President Trump did nothing when (and this is Ms. Maddow’s own facts) “Putin was paying [Taliban] $100,000 cash per corpse, per dead American soldier.” On the anti-China camp, Lou Dobbs the lone wolf of Fox Business, claims that “we know that biological warfare is part of [China] military doctrine”; then based on this “fact” (!) he raises the question that “if we don’t go to war [against China] over the loss of 31,000…American lives, what do we go to war over?” However, these mad people in the media with their bizarre political analysis are not the real threat to truth and democracy in the U.S.

The real threat to millions of hard-working families in towns and rural areas, immigrants, women, youth and minorities comes from the Fascistic minded President Trump. His speech at Mount Rushmore in Celebration of 4th July was actually against the American Revolution and Democratic Rights. His focus was not to unite the nation rather intimidate those who oppose his policies and his rightwing ideology as “far-left fascism”. He talked like a tyrannical leader inciting people by saying “our great Second Amendment which gives us the right to keep and bear arms”; “we will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life”; “we are building the wall”; and gave an ultimatum to “arrest the rioters and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent to the law.” He didn’t mention or offer any solutions to the existing social, political and economical crisis not to mention the disastrous public health situation. Once again he has shown that his aim is to divide the nation into two clear camps, that of pro-Trump and anti-Trump. HE MUST RESIGN NOW! November 3rd may be too late.

