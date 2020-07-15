Is U.S. Military Action against Venezuela Contemplated? Trump Wants to Extradite Maduro

The Sino-Venezuelan agreement by which the Chinese state petrochemical company Sinopec will invest 14,000 million dollars to achieve daily oil production of 200,000 barrels per day of crude in the Orinoco Oil Belt, (considered the most abundant oil field in the world ), would be a missile on the waterline of the US global geopolitics (whose unequivocal objective would be to dry up China’s energy sources), so the US swore to achieve the defenestration of Maduro.

Likewise, Maduro’s decision to confiscate the General Motors plant was seen by the Trump Administration as an attack against the interests of American multinationals, a scenario that was seized by the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, (President and CEO of Exxon Mobil when it was nationalized in 2007 by Hugo Chávez), to try a hand coup against Maduro. Exxon Mobil would be part of the Fourth Branch of the US Government, a true shadow power that makes decisions on foreign policy and at the request of Tillerson, the Chavista revolution was already declared a “dangerous enemy of the US”.

Tillerson affirmed that “We are evaluating our political options, reviewing what we can do to create a change of conditions from which, Maduro decides that he has no future and decides to leave power on his own or that we can return the constitutional processes to its Constitution ”, a whole declaration of intent that was reflected in the implementation of sanctions against Venezuela of the countries that surround it to turn it into “territory besieged and ready to be engulfed”.

After a systematic and intense destabilizing campaign based on the selective shortage of basic necessities, obscene speculation, the amplification in the media of the growing citizen insecurity, the taking of the streets by the opposition and the application of sanctions to Venezuelan crude for cause the default or cessation of payments and the fiasco of Guaidó, we would be attending the final phase of the plot to achieve the defenestration of Maduro, for which Putin’s approval seems inevitable.

Trump and Putin would have had a recent telephone conversation in which Putin would have confirmed to Trump their unequivocal will to “not militarily support Maduro” and in this context, we attended the presentation by the US Attorney General, William Barr of charges against the Chavista summit that they accuse of “plotting a conspiracy with the FARC to flood the United States with drugs.” They also offer a million dollar reward that ranges between 10 and 15 million for “providing information that allows the arrest and prosecution of the Chavista summit,” including Maduro, Cabello Diosdado, retired generals Carvajal Barrios and Clíver Alcalá as well as the Minister of Industry, Tareck el Aissami.

Thus, Mike Pence announced the implementation of new measures against two companies that transport Venezuelan crude oil to Cuba, as well as against the 34 ships that PDVSA uses for such a task, together with a possible naval blockade with the avowed objective of causing the “energy suffocation of Cuba. ”Through the amputation of the umbilical cord that unites Venezuela and Cuba with what the Island would be doomed to an energy suffocation of unpredictable results.

Given that the Trump Administration would have amortized Juan Guaidó and that Maduro plans to appoint a tailor-made National Electoral Council for the next legislative elections, the United States will move its pieces to force exile to Cuba from the Chavista leadership and the subsequent formation of a Transitional Government made up of consensus figures from both the opposition and Chavismo that must prepare new Legislative and Presidential Elections for 2021 on the post-mature stage, Cuba in passing getting the US to suspend the energy blockade on the Island.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.