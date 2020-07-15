Introductory Note by Dr. Gary Kohls

It has long been known that benign coronavirus species are capable of causing 15 – 30 % of common colds (usual symptoms: runny nose, cough, sore throat).

This reality was recently mentioned by a renowned virologist from Germany, in an interview where he also admitted that laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 is next to impossible given the high incidence of both false-positive “COVID-19” PCR swab tests and false positive “COVID-19” serum antibody tests.

Apparently, neither test seems to be able to distinguish between the benign coronaviruses that can cause common colds and the more serious coronavirus that actually causes COVID-19!

Dr Fauci’s ignorance of (or his ”conflict of interest-generated” failure to reveal) that fact justified his oft-repeated assertions in his endless media rounds and White House press conferences prior to the ill-fated economic shut-down:

“I think we should be overly aggressive (even if we) get criticized for over-reacting. I think Americans should be prepared … to hunker down.”

Below is an interview with Dr Drosten made last month, in which he revealed that the benign coronavirus that causes the common cold cannot be differentiated by the COVID test kits, over 200 of which are currently in development by profiteering medical device companies.

Dr. Gary G. Kohls, July 14, 2020

Translation from German by Global Research

Good news: Some virologists are now saying that there are people who have become immune to Covid-19, and that this “unnoticed” immunity is attributable to the (comparatively harmless) coronavirus related to the common cold, which they have had in the past. In the NDR podcast “Coronavirus Update” Dr. Christian Drosten explains what this new theory is all about.

“What this refers to is that there may be an unnoticed background immunity – due to the [common] cold coronaviruses, because they are related to the SARS CoV-2 virus in a certain way,” said the expert on Thursday.

The scientist had already spoken about the corona [common] cold viruses last week. At the time, he pointed out that 15 percent of the [common] colds were caused by well-known corona viruses. And these are so similar to the current virus that they can even cause false positive antibody tests.

Incidentally, previous corona viruses have no influence on the PCR test, which is routinely used to test for Sars-CoV-2.

The important question now is: do these well-known corona viruses also become immune to the new virus? This is possible, the virologist continues:

“It could be that some people who had a cold virus a year or two ago are protected in an unprecedented way.”

Drosten reports on a preprint study from China that has just been published and in which households with infected people have been under close observation. The so-called “day rate”, the number of people who contracted infection, was very low. “That is 12, 13 percent,” said the scientist. “How can it be that so many who were in the house do not become infected? Does something like background immunity play a role in this?”

The underling concept [idea] is extremely obvious to virologists, even if there is “residual uncertainty”, Drosten said. In our current situation, this is comforting, but the lockdown was still necessary, he says.

In conclusion, Drosten says:

“In the current phase, even if you include the background immunity in models, the medical system and intensive care unit capacity would still be overloaded and it is therefore right to have taken these measures at the moment . “

Sars-CoV-2 is a new form of corona virus – a type of virus that causes flu-like infections. In most cases in Germany, the infection with the coronavirus is symptom-free to mild: you could experience a slight fever, sore throat and fatigue.

After that, the disease usually subsides.

The virus can become really dangerous, especially if you belong to a risk group: older people or those with previous illnesses (such as cancer or lung diseases) should contact their doctor if they suspect an infection.

Dr. Christian Drosten is a prominent German virologist, director of the Institute of Virology at Berlin’s Charité hospital. Coronavirus: Why Everyone Was Wrong. It is Not a “New Virus”. “The Fairy Tale of No Immunity”

Translation from German by Global Research. Original German text …

Virologe Drosten: Warum eine Erkältung immun gegen Corona machen könnte

Eine tolle Nachricht: Einige Virologen gehen inzwischen davon aus, dass es Menschen gibt, die unbemerkt immun gegen Covid-19 wurden, weil sie in der Vergangenheit eine (vergleichsweise harmlose) Corona-Erkältung durchlaufen haben. Im NDR-Podcast “Coronavirus-Update” erklärt Christian Drosten, was es mit dieser neuen Theorie auf sich hat.

“Es ist durchaus so, dass wir damit rechnen, dass es möglicherweise eine unbemerkte Hintergrunds-Immunität gibt – durch die Erkältungscoronaviren. Denn die sind auf eine gewisse Art und Weise verwandt mit dem Sars-CoV-2-Virus”, so der Experte am Donnerstag.

Über die Corona-Erkältungsviren hatte der Wissenschaftler schon vergangene Woche gesprochen. Damals wies er darauf hin, dass 15 Prozent der Erkältungen durch altbekannte Coronaviren hervorgerufen würden. Und diese ähneln dem jetzigen Virus so stark, dass sie sogar falsch positive Antikörpertests hervorrufen können. Auf den PCR-Test, der üblicherweise angewandt wird, um auf Sars-CoV-2 zu testen, haben bisherige Coronaviren übrigens keinen Einfluss.

Die wichtige Frage ist nun: Machen diese altbekannten Coronaviren auch immun gegen das neuartige Virus? Das ist möglich, so der Virologe weiter:

“Es könnte sein, dass gewisse Personen, die einen Erkältungsvirus vor ein bis zwei Jahren hatten, auf eine bisher unbemerkte Art und Weise geschützt sind.”

Drosten berichtet von einer Preprint-Studie aus China, die gerade erst publiziert worden sei und in der Haushalte mit Infizierten intensiv beobachtet wurden. Dabei sei die sogenannte “Tag-Rate”, die Anzahl der Menschen, die sich bei Infizierten ansteckten, sehr niedrig gewesen. “Die liegt bei 12, 13 Prozent”, so der Wissenschaftler. “Wie kann das sein, dass sich so viele nicht infizieren, die mit im Haus waren? Spielt dabei so etwas wie Hintergrundimmunität eine Rolle?”

Der Gedanke sei für Virologen extrem naheliegend, auch wenn eine “Restunsicherheit” bleibt, so Drosten. In unserer jetzigen Situation ist das zwar tröstlich, der Lockdown sei dennoch nötig gewesen, sagt er.

Drosten sagt abschließend:

“In der jetzigen Phase ist es so, dass – selbst wenn man die (Hintergrundimmunität) in Modelle reinrechnet – das Medizinsystem und die Intensivstation-Kapazität immer noch überlastet wäre und darum ist es im Moment richtig, diese Maßnahmen gemacht zu haben.”

Sars-CoV-2 ist eine neue Form des Coronavirus – einem Virus-Typ, der grippeähnliche Infekte auslöst. In den allermeisten Fällen in Deutschland verläuft eine Ansteckung mit dem Coronavirus symptomfrei bis milde: Du könntest leichtes Fieber, Halsweh und Abgeschlagenheit erleben.

Danach klingt die Krankheit meist wieder ab. Wirklich gefährlich kann das Virus vor allem dann werden, wenn du zu einer Risikogruppe gehörst: Ältere Menschen oder solche mit Vorerkrankungen (wie Krebs oder Lungenkrankheiten) sollten im Falle eines Infektionsverdachts ihren Arzt kontaktieren.

