The Call for “Social Distancing” Pursues Hidden Goals

Citizens worldwide are still being urged to avoid direct contact with other people in order to protect themselves from infection with the corona virus, even though this virus does not pose any particular danger and “social distancing” has not been proven to be an effective protection. The relationship with the conspecifics is as important for us humans as the air we breathe. The restriction of social contacts is therefore an attack on human nature and leads to serious consequential damage for young and old: feelings of loneliness, depression, addictive behavior, stress, hopelessness and suicidal thoughts increase dramatically. In older people, serious physical illnesses are added as a result of lack of family contact and lack of exercise. Their premature demise is not collateral damage for the global elite, but is intended. We also have to worry about the youth.

As an educational scientist and psychologist, I have long been pointing out to parents and educators that a large part of the young generation, despite countless virtual contacts with peers, is isolated and lives in its own “Facebook world”. Renowned brain researchers and psychiatrists are also sounding the alarm. Since the adult generation often does not seek or have access to this world of their children, many of them are left to themselves and no longer in exchange with their parents and the adult world. They prefer to hang on the drip of the Internet giants and internalize their view of man and the world.

More and more parents are complaining that they have difficulties in getting into a relationship with their children, that they don’t let their children tell them anything and even turn away from them. Enlightened psychologists and educators know that this development has been consciously driven forward by interested parties for years. For the isolated human being, isolated from his conspecifics, whose family and communal roots have been cut off, is for global rat catchers and their governments an easy prey. It can be better controlled, manipulated and instrumentalized for violent excesses and wars.

In difficult times like the present, the lonely and isolated young person lacks the maintaining family and friendship ties and thus loses courage and orientation. The new virtual “friends” and companions are also followers or even part of the global rat catchers. This development has followed a hidden agenda for decades. All parents, educators and those interested in the common good must know this.

Recently, French bestselling author Michel Houellebecq also commented on this topic: He does not believe in a better world after Corona. On the contrary, he sees a tendency to accelerate isolation and alienation. In a letter to the radio station “France Inter” he writes:

“We will not wake up in a new world after the containment; it will be the same, only a little worse… (…) For some years now, all technological developments, whether small (video on demand, contactless payment) or large (teleworking, internet shopping, social networks), have resulted in the reduction of material and especially human contacts (as the main objective?).(1)

He believes that the pandemic is a great pretext for this serious trend.

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is an educational scientist and graduate psychologist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Note

