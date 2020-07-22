The much-anticipated 1986: The Act film by Andrew Wakefield has finally been released, revealing the truth about the infamous 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) and its detrimental impact on the lives of innocent children.

Now available for online streaming as of July 8, the film is described as a “forensic examination” of the NCVIA, which for nearly 35 years has unjustly shielded the vaccine industry from all liability associated with vaccine-induced injuries and deaths.

Released by 7th Chakra Films, 1986: The Act dredges up the dirty history of how Big Pharma manipulated its way into becoming a protected industry – the only one of its kind – that is never held accountable for the health damage caused by its products.

Many people are unaware that it even exists, for one. It also remains uncommon knowledge that the NCVIA’s implementation is the reason why the government-recommended childhood vaccination schedule has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

“Many are unaware that the number of inoculations required prior to 1986 were less than a third of present day recommendations, or that this increase is correlated with a drastic surge in autism,” reports Real Immunity.

Be sure to watch the official trailer for 1986: The Act below:

With the NCVIA still in place, is America truly a safe place to have babies?

In addition to covering the impact of the NCVIA, Wakefield’s film takes a closer look at the series of events that led up to its passage. It also reveals how the vaccine industry manipulated the intent of this legislation to make vaccines a protected class of consumer product.

No other good or service available for purchase is shielded from liability in the same way that vaccines are, and this has created a scenario in which vaccine companies continue to churn out increasingly more dangerous and deadly vaccines without consequence.

All the while, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have both played their part in keeping Big Pharma happy and protected and all times, children’s health be damned.

“The agencies that are supposed to protect Americans from dangerous drugs have all become sock puppets for the industries that they are supposed to be regulating,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) warns in the film.

The way the film is put together depicts a couple doing extensive research about vaccines prior to giving birth to their baby. What they discover is a plethora of disturbing information that the government and mainstream media have concealed from the public.

“Included are many historical news reports that allow the viewer to connect the dots themselves,” Real Immunity explains. “We watch as the couple uncovers these secrets kept from public view in order to maintain faith in inoculations.”

Some of these secrets include the man-made polio epidemic caused by 200,000 “faulty” polio vaccines that caused paralysis and death. Another is the infamous “swine flu” pandemic, the vaccine for which resulted in many people developing narcolepsy.

Other vaccine-related topics, many of which we have also covered, include the high risks associated with the MMR vaccination for measles, mumps, and rubella, which was found to negatively impact young black boys at a disproportionately higher rate than other children.

“Is this even a safe place to have babies anymore?” the couple in the film is seen asking after weighing the pros and cons of vaccination and assessing the penalties involved with not vaccinating, which in some states include unvaccinated children not being allowed to attend school.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Natural News