Another day, more shoes dropped, escalating US war on China by other means, a scenario fraught with danger by pushing things toward a point of no return that risks belligerent confrontation.

Time and again, US charges against Russia, Iran, China, Venezuela, North Korea and other countries were baseless — no credible evidence supporting them.

In less than a 24-hour period, the Trump regime took two hostile actions against China.

Its Justice Department accused Beijing of cyber-espionage, along Trump regime authorities ordering closure of its Houston consulate within 72 hours. More on the latter action below.

On Tuesday, Trump’s Justice Department issued the following statement:

Operating secretly and unconstitutionally, it failed to explain, “(a) federal grand jury in Spokane, Washington returned an indictment earlier this month charging two hackers, both nationals and residents of…China with hacking into the computer systems of hundreds of victim companies, governments, non-governmental organizations, and individual dissidents, clergy, and democratic and human rights activists in the United States and abroad, including Hong Kong and China,” adding:

“The defendants in some instances acted for their own personal financial gain, and in others for the benefit of the MSS (Ministry of State Security) or other Chinese government agencies.” “The hackers stole terabytes of data which comprised a sophisticated and prolific threat to US networks.”

An 11-count indictment (alleging conspiracy, identity theft, and fraud) accused two Chinese nationals of “targeting companies in countries with high technology industries, including the United States, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.”

The indictment claims they targeted intellectual property, including research on COVID-19 vaccines, defense, communications, and other technology related data.

Assistant AG for national security John Demers sounded like Chinaphobe Pompeo, claiming:

“China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea in (a) club of nations that provide a safe haven for cyber criminals in exchange for those criminals being ‘on call’ to work for the benefit of the state, here to feed the Chinese Communist party’s insatiable hunger for American and other non-Chinese companies’ hard-earned intellectual property, including COVID-19 research (sic).”

The US grand jury system is unconstitutional. It violates the First, Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth Amendments.

Americans can be prosecuted for claimed association with “undesirable group(s).”

They’re subjected to unreasonable searches and seizures by unchecked surveillance powers of the state, their privacy compromised.

Due process, habeas rights, and equal justice under law no longer protect them. All of the above are hallmarks of police state rule.

A former New York Court of Appeals chief judge once slammed the US grand jury system, saying its manipulative practices can “indict a ham sandwich.”

Instead of protecting the public from oppressive government, grand juries circumvent judicial fairness, prosecutors able to manipulate the process to get indictments they seek, innocence considered no legitimate defense.

Individuals questioned are denied their 6th Amendment right to be represented by counsel and their 5th Amendment right to remain silent.

No judge is present to assure proceedings are fair and legitimate in compliance with US constitutional and statute laws.

Prosecutors alone decide what “evidence” to present to grand jurors, challenges to its legitimacy not permitted.

These individuals are closely allied to federal, state, and/or local authorities. The system is unconstitutionally rigged to indict if that’s the prosecutorial intention.

Hours after the Trump regime indictment, China’s UK envoy Liu Xiaoming tweeted the following:

“Such accusations constitute disrespect for Chinese scientists & their achievements.” “They could also undermine international cooperation on R&D.” “The world must strongly oppose and reject such groundless claims.”

In response to US accusations, China’s US Embassy referred to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying’s mid-July response to dubious Beijing hacking charges by Trump regime AG William Barr, saying the following:

“Some US politicians seem to be alleging that China is waging cyberattacks to steal US research on Covid-19 vaccines,” adding: “It’s just absurd. We are already leading the world in vaccine R&D with top researchers. We don’t need to secure an edge by theft.” “As we speak, Chinese research teams are moving ahead with multiple vaccine tasks through five technical routes.”

She also pointed out that Trump’s 2018 “secret authorization” OK’d the CIA to run “very aggressive” cyberwar with no oversight — what the US intelligence community routinely does anyway worldwide, targeting allies and adversaries alike.

Hours after the above indictments were announced, Bloomberg News reported that the Trump regime ordered closure of China’s Houston consulate in 72 hours.

Its Foreign Ministry responded, calling the order an “unprecedented escalation,” adding:

“China strongly condemns such an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-US relations.” “We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise Beijing will “react with firm countermeasures.”

According to Bloomberg, the embassy “accused the US of harassing diplomatic staff and intimidating Chinese students, confiscating personal electrical devices and detaining them without cause,” adding:

“Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel also recently received bomb and death threats.”

Citing unnamed US sources, the Houston Chronicle reported that China’s consulate will be closed Friday at 4:00 PM, anyone still in the facility evicted.

Hostile US actions against China continue without letup.

Last weekend, Trump regime war secretary Mark Esper accused China and Russia of being the “top (US) strategic competitors,” adding:

Beijing is a bigger problem, falsely claiming its ruling authorities want international order rules rewritten.

According to China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies, the US has 375,000 military personnel and 60% of its warships in the Indo/Pacific region, adding:

The Pentagon’s regional presence is unrelated to “defend(ing) the (US) Constitution, nor anything to do with “safeguard(ing)” peace, stability, and sovereign rights of regional nations.

The US is pressuring East Asian nations to support its aim to contain, isolate, and weaken China — a hostile policy risking direct confrontation if things are pushed too far.

*

