US Exports Russian Election Meddling Hoax to Britain

Britain is an appendage of US imperial policy, complicit in its high crimes of war and against humanity — the supreme crime against peace.

Both countries are also united in waging war by other means against sovereign independent countries free from Western control — including a war of words, mass deception to manipulate the public mind.

Russia, China, and other sovereign independent countries are on US target list for regime change, Britain going along, supporting what breaches the UN Charter and other international law.

Claims by the US intelligence community, Congress, and press agent media about Russia US election meddling are Big Lies that won’t die.

Complicit with the US, Britain introduced a new front in their joint Russophobic campaign of mass deception — featuring false claims of Kremlin interference in its electoral process.

Its Intelligence and Security Committee fake news report perhaps was prepared on orders from Trump regime Russophobes.

Both countries presented no evidence backing their accusations because none exists, both complicit in the thinly veiled hoax establishment media support — making them complicit in the defamatory Big Lie campaign.

When accusations aren’t supported by credible evidence, they’re baseless.

Virtually everything Russia was accused of post-9/11 was false.

Yet diabolical US-led propaganda war on the country rages, Britain part of the mass deception campaign.

Shortly before the Boris Johnson regime released its fake news report on alleged Russian UK election interference, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the following:

“Russia has never interfered in other states’ election campaigns, and it does not tolerate interference in its own domestic affairs,” adding:

“Russia has never interfered in election processes in any country of the world, be it the United States, the UK or other states.”

“We do not do it ourselves, and we do not tolerate it when other countries try to meddle in our political affairs.”

“So even if this report contains some ephemeral accusations, I can assure you now that even if such accusations are there, they will be baseless.”

“This will be another set of groundless accusations.”

The fake news report containing no corroborating evidence called Russian cyber capabilities a “matter of grave concern (sic),” adding:

It poses an “immediate and urgent threat” to national security (sic).” “The written evidence (sic) provided to us (by British intelligence and so-called independent experts) appeared to suggest that (the Johnson regime) had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes or any activity that has had a material impact on an election, for example influencing results.” “There has been credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 (sic).”

Notorious Russophobic international con man/fraudster/tax evader Bill Browder and fake news dodgy dossier alleging Russian US 2016 election meddling preparer, former MI6 spy Christopher Steele, were two of the so-called independent experts, along with other dubious figures lacking credibility.

According to the Johnson regime’s dodgy report, “Russia considers the UK one of its top Western intelligence targets (sic).”

“(W)hile we may not experience the level and type of threat that countries on Russia’s borders suffer (sic), witnesses (sic) have suggested that we would sit just behind the US and NATO in any priority list (sic).” “This is likely to be related to the UK’s close relationship with the US, and the fact that the UK is seen as central to the Western anti-Russian lobby.”

The report includes numerous accusations and allegations sans corroborating evidence because there is none, just Russophobic rubbish without substance.

Moscow seeks cooperative relations with the world community of nations — neither at war with or threatening other countries.

Its geopolitical agenda is polar opposite how the US, UK, other NATO members, Israel, and their imperial partners operate — waging endless wars on humanity.

Claims in Britain’s dodgy report like the following defy reality, saying:

“The security threat posed by Russia (sic) is difficult for the West to manage as, in our view and that of many others, it appears fundamentally nihilistic (sic).” “Russia seems to see foreign policy as a zero-sum game (sic). “(A)ny actions it can take which damage the West are fundamentally good for Russia (sic).” “It is also seemingly fed by paranoia, believing that Western institutions such as NATO and the EU have a far more aggressive posture towards it than they do in reality (sic).” “Russia’s promotion of disinformation and its attempts at broader political influence overseas have been widely reported (sic). “Examples include use of state-owned traditional media (sic).” “(O)pen source studies have shown serious distortions in the coverage provided by Russian state-owned international broadcasters such as RT and Sputnik (sic).”

There’s lots more Russophobic rubbish in Britain’s 55-page dodgy report — its pages devoid of evidence backing claims, rendering them baseless on a par with US fake news of Russian election meddling that never occurred in the country or anywhere else.

The UK report reads like a Grade B Hollywood film script — panned by critics for resembling unrealistic fiction, not reality.

It’s all about Britain’s complicity with US war on Russia by other means.

There’s no end of it no matter which right wing of the US one-party state runs things — Britain operating the same way.

Both nations are fantasy democracies, not the real thing, pretending otherwise — fooling no one paying attention.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.



