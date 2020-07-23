If you watch old footage of WW2 US Army commanders, like Marshall, Eisenhower and even George Patton, they wore regular dress uniforms when not in the midst of combat. Camouflage was worn only in areas of combat, never back at the base or domestically. So, what happened that camouflage has become the ‘In‘ garment for this empire’s military? Do you remember when we illegally (and immorally) attacked and then occupied Iraq? This writer remembers, quite vividly, when they held press conferences at one of the command headquarters after the slaughter.

There stood one of our generals at the podium answering reporters’ questions… in camouflage! Probably the safest place in all of occupied Iraq, and this clown is head to toe in camouflage! Then, a few years down the ‘rabbit hole road of illegal occupation’ one recalls the time that the new president, Obama, called for Col. McChrystal to see him ASAP. Obama was aboard the presidential jet parked in an airfield in Denver when McChrystal arrived… in camouflage! Imagine if during WW2 FDR requested to see a general ASAP. No way in hell the general would be in camouflage. No way!

So, we know that the use of camouflage (I refuse to use the current common moniker of ‘Camo’) is strictly for a show of power. Seeing an armed US federal agent in camouflage patrolling the streets must cause some consternation. Yes? Factor that in with those Ninja helmets and the Swat Team boots, and you have all the makings of a POLICE STATE! After 9/11 they pulled that same crap with our military guarding the airports… in camouflage. The message, and not very subliminally, was that we were ‘At war’. With whom we were at war they never mentioned other than ‘Terrorism’. I guess that made our nation, when we occupied the Middle East, as having our own ‘Terrorists’ there in force. That is exactly how the civilians in those countries saw (and still see) us. This sickness has got to stop folks, and soon!

To watch those Ninja agents in Portland this past weekend swinging their batons and spraying the pepper, with their killer guns by their side, paints a terrible portrait of Amerika. Where is the outrage by most of this nation? Too many of us remain apathetic, and let’s be totally candid here, because it’s just those ‘Crazy Niggas and Nigga lovin whitebreads’ who are being beaten and abducted into those black as coal vehicles. Pretty soon we may see our president and his top administration minions wearing the camouflage. Why not? As the helicopter gunner, mowing down innocent Vietnamese civilians in the film ‘Full Metal Jacket’ put it so succinctly: ”Isn’t war great!!?”

*

Philip A Farruggio is a contributing editor for The Greanville Post. He is also frequently posted on Global Research, Nation of Change, Countercurrents.org, and Off Guardian sites. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘It’s the Empire… Stupid’ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

Featured image is file photo