Fast advances in brain science, supported by government’s fundings of billions of dollars and euros, resulted since the begining of the 21st century in the birth of a new branch of science – neuroetics. In publications on this topic are engaged scientists, who are familiar with the advances in brain research and realize the risks which those advances mean for the life of society. James Girodano, a Georgetown University professor and the employee of the American research agency for advanced military technologies DARPA proposed in the article in the magazine Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that the U.S. Government should monitor brain research around the world in order to prevent the development of neuroweapons.

As well he stated that the U.S. Government and its allies should “support efforts to improve the Biological Weapons Convention to account for neuroweapons threats“. At the end of the article he admitted that he is not expressing the opinions of the DARPA agency or American Department of Defense. However as an employee of DARPA he must have been aware that the CIA and different U.S. Defense agencies are working on this type of weapon since the 1950’s of the past century (see this). As an employee of the American state he could not talk about it in order to not disclose U.S. National security information. He only wrote that the governments are hiding their research by “state-secret classifications“.

Dr. Sarah Lisanby from the National Institute of Mental Health in Maryland can produce movements in different parts of the human body, which the subjects of her experimentation can not suppress, by magnetic stimulation of their brain (see this). She only needs to send frequencies of magnetic pulses corresponding to frequencies of neuronal activities in those brain locations which control body movements, and it does not depend on the subject’s free will any more, what movement his or her body parts will perform. There are several technologies, which can be used to control the activity of the human brain (see this), behavior and thoughts even at a distance, but they remain classified, because the governments are not willing to admit to their citizens that they are in possesion of such technologies. The reason is that they are aware that their citizens would demand their immediate ban.

The only government official who admitted the existence of those weapons was Polish minister of defense Antoni Macierewicz in 2016. When after several months the Polish journalists asked the Polish Department of Defense, whether there was established the investigation commission, which was supposed to investigate electromagnetic attacks on Polish citizens, as was promised by Antoni Macierewicz, the department of defence replied that this is a matter of state secret, connected with the defense of the nation (see this).

Robert MC Creight, who worked for 35 years at the U.S. State Department among others as a U.S. delegate at the United Nations Organisation in negotiations on arms control (see this), wrote:

“What nation would hesitate to develop and ﬁeld a weapon that could control, shape, or redirect human thoughts and actions—given the power such a weapon would yield?… The power to inﬂuence or direct the thoughts and behaviors of others without them knowing crosses a threshold in human behavior and criminal conduct we have never seriously encountered or examined…. Can we know whether civil insurrections, staged coups, urban riots, or border uprisings were naturally occurring or externally induced?“.

He added that production of neuroweapons does not require such a wide scientific and technological knowledge as the production of nuclear weapons and concurred with James Giordano that international agreements are necessary to prevent the abuse of discoveries of neuroscience to deform human free will. He concluded:

“The fact is that unless a globally enforceable mechanism is devised and agreed upon for controlling the conduct and outcomes of neuroscience research itself, we can expect to find no real safeguards and no guarantees“ (see this).

Professor of philosophy and psychiatry at the prestigious German university in Heidelberg Thomas Fuchs wrote:

“Researchers are beginning to identify brain processes that are related to experiences and concepts such as free will, agency, moral judgment, self and personality. At the same time, those processes become increasingly accessible to speciﬁc modifying techniques. This development raises ethical problems whose importance is likely to surpass even the implications of modern genetics. What are the social and cultural consequences of technologies that enable humans to manipulate their own minds?“ and “new methods and techniques, by laying bare neural correlates of personal identity, cause problems of individual rights of privacy, noninterference and inviolability“ (of personal identity) (see this and this).

Askin Sokman, who specializes at Istanbul University among others in international security and arms control wrote in the article “Using Nano Technologies and Neuroscience Technologies in Combating Terrorism“ that it is possible to use neuroscientific research “to increase the capacity of soldiers (such as fighting for an extended period, courage) as well as to collect intelligence, to wipe-out the enemy’s capacity to fight, to direct the behavior of masses in psychological operations and to make them surrender without fighting“ (see this).

As early as 1997 the Institute of Strategic Studies at the U.S. Army War College published a study, where the following picture of the future was described:

”Potential or possible supporters of the insurgency around the world were identified using the comprehensive Interagency Integrated Database. These were categorized as ”potential” or ”active”, with sophisticated personality simulations used to develop, tailor and focus psychological campaigns for each (see this)”.

The system, which should be able to find those people, is already being designed in the USA (see this and this).

Those methods of remote control of human thinking can be used in advertisement as well. A group of Canadian and American scientists wrote that there are already at least ten companies whose explicit goal is to use those advanced technologies to start offering neuromarketing (see this).

In this way a human being and its “free will“ can easily become a subject of manipulations by state, industrial and commercial organizations or foreign intelligence services. The fact that the existence of those technologies is not published only contributes to the impression that the governments are getting ready to use them and turn their citizens into slaves (or as the Russian politician Vladimir Lopatin put it – into biorobots (see this)), which will implement the elites’ ideas about the next development of mankind. If this was not the case the governments should be able to come to an agreement and ban internationally weapons enabling remote control of human brains. Instead they are taking advantage of the fact that their citizens are not aware of the existence of those weapons and for that matter do not apply any pressure on them to work on legislations banning remote manipulation of human minds at home as well as internationally.

In the meantime even the brain research that is not classified advances in more than a fast pace. Scientists work on a silicon chip containing living neurons, which could be inserted in the brain and then used to produce false memories (see this) (in 2006 they already produced false memories in mice brain using electrodes.

According to the non-profit organization Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), following the development of technologies benign to mankind, at Berkeley University in 2018 a “stimulation dust“ was produced. Those are particles 3 to 4 times smaller than a grain of rice containing piezzo crystal as an atenna. It is possible to transport this “dust“ into the brain and then communicate with it using a computer and “read“ the activity of the brain and control it. It is capable, for example, of preventing epileptic seizures or a heart arythmia. When scientists placed this particle on a motion neuron of a rat, they were capable to move its leg independently of its situation or its will (see this).

Cell phone companies develop devices which could transport the brain activity directly into the cell phones or computers and from there to the Internet (see this). To take down one’s ideas without using the keyboard and to execute one’s thoughts without using mouse or keyboard will certainly accelerate every action. People eager to be effective in their office work will not be able to avoid use of this technology if they will wish to remain competitive. It is expected that the sixth generation of cell phones will connect the brain to the Internet (see this) and already the fifth generation will be omnipresent and there will be no chance for the human being to escape from its reach.

Scientists have also developed “nanobotes“ – particles which they would insert in the blood and through which the brain could communicate with the Internet. In this way the brain will be able to draw knowledge without learning. Professor of mechanical engineering at the University in San Diego James Friend believes that effective use of “nanobotes“ could start within five years (see this).

As soon as the brain is connected to Internet it will be possible to control its activity from Internet as well. Hackers will just have to expand their activities in order to play with the brain waves using the internet. Will politicians decide to ban, in a verifiable manner, the remote control of the activity of the human brain and as well the control of its activity from the Internet? So far there are no hints that anywhere in the world the governments would be working on legislation to protect the brain activity from external manipulation.

It is good to know that to interfere with the brain activity energies more than hundred times smaller are needed than the energies needed to produce firing of neurons (see this) and that, in experiments with remote control of the animal nervous system, more than hundred times smaller energies were needed to produce its activity, than are the limits of exposure to electromagnetic fields set by the majority of the world governments (see this).

Featured image: Neurotechnology could help people with disabilities use their thoughts to control devices in the physical world. It may also be useful in weapons systems. Private companies, militaries, and other organizations are funding neurotechnology research. Credit: US Army.