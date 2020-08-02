Malaysia’s High Court Tuesday found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal violation of trust during the trial against him for a multi-million dollar defalcation.

The court ruled that the US$10 million transfer from the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was deposited in Razak’s with his consent.

“I do not give up,” Najib wrote on Facebook on Monday, one day before the verdict, as he swore on Allah’s behalf his innocence. “If the Court finds me guilty, I will not stand by,” he said.

During the trial that began in April 2019, defense lawyers assured that the former Prime Minister would appeal.

Najib was convicted of seven crimes. Of these, three are related to money laundering, three to abuse of trust, and one to abuse of power.

The charges are associated with the diversion of about US$20 million. For them, Najib will have to serve 12 years in prison and pay a fine of US$50 million.

Najib claimed he was misled by Malaysian businessman Jho Low and other 1MDB advisers to believe that the millionaire funds received were a donation from the Saudi royal family.

The sentence will have drastic political consequences. Najib will not be able to run for elections, although he will keep his seat in Parliament while the appeal is being held.

Featured image: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak (C) leaves the High Court, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 28, 2020. | Photo: EFE