We have a treatment in COVID-19 and it doesn’t have the support of Big Pharma and their experts!

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is effective in treating COVID-19.

It is effective in halting the progression of the disease, provided it is given early enough and provided it is given in accordance with “contraindications” and safety of use (cardiac).

It costs nothing and the powerful pharmaceutical industry does not want to hear about it.

Big Parma has done everything to outlaw and demonize it, including the publication in the most prestigious medical journal (Lancet) of a fraudulent article withdrawn 12 days later.

Let’s stop saying that there is no treatment for COVID-19 or that only a vaccine will save us!

There is a treatment for this disease, not in intensive care, where it is too late, but to prevent it from going to intensive care, so to be given early enough, by general practitioners or emergency doctors.

The key to defeat COVID-19 already exists. We need to start using it

Harvey Risch, MD, PhD, is Professor of Epidemiology at the renowned Yale University School of Public Health.

“As Professor of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, I have authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and currently hold leadership positions on the editorial boards of several leading journals. I’m used to advocating positions within the medical establishment, so I was disconcerted to find that in the midst of a crisis, I had to fight for a treatment that was fully supported by the data, but for reasons unrelated to a proper understanding of the science, was sidelined. As a result, tens of thousands of VIDOC-19 patients are dying needlessly. Fortunately, the situation can be reversed easily and quickly. I’m talking, of course, about the drug hydroxychloroquine.”

Effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine confirmed in the University of Minnesota (Boulware) clinical trial data study

These results show that the time elapsed between infection and the start of treatment is crucial for the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19 .

“There is strong statistical evidence that treatment with hydroxychloroquine reduces the proportion of symptomatic patients when used prophylactically immediately after exposure, especially if treatment is started within 2 days. “

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) [1] has been prescribed in malaria (malaria) and autoimmune diseases (lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis) [2] for a very long time.

The antiviral efficacy of HCQ has been demonstrated in vitro for a long time, but also in the case of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) [3].

Azithromycin, an antibiotic associated with HCQ in the Marseille protocol developed by Professor D Raoult’s team [4] is also antiviral.

Studies confirm the antiviral role of zinc [5-6] and its ability to inhibit a virus such as SARS-CoV-2 [7].

Thus, HCQ, azithromycin and zinc are three antivirals. They support each other: studies have shown that zinc facilitates intracellular penetration of HCQ and increases its antiviral action [8].

HCQ is an inexpensive drug.

Its side effects are known to doctors; they are easy to control.

The antiviral efficacy of HCQ is based on solid experimental data, the experience of a team of experts in these fields (infectiology, virology) and on convincing clinical results [9]: reduction of the contagious period, reduction of the duration of symptoms, blocking the evolution towards a severe form.

These benefits have been verified by French doctors [10-11-12] and by doctors from other countries, Morocco, Algeria, South Korea and China [13-14-15].

Cardiac safety is easy to optimize, especially under medical supervision [16].

By showing only the studies or scientific opinions on hydroxychloroquine, focusing on its ineffectiveness and/or its dangers, without mentioning the exculpatory studies and opinions that prove its effectiveness, the biased media have sowed a biased, misleading vision in the public mind.

When the incriminating studies in question proved to be false or falsified, such as this study published in The Lancet on May 22, 2020 [17], a scandal forcing the journal to retract the study on June 4, 2020, the media did not mention it!

When studies confirm the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in COVID-19 [18], the media do not report on it!

“The body of evidence now makes a strong case for the effectiveness of this treatment (HCQ), but doctors and the public are convinced otherwise as a result of this selection.” [19]

Conversely, despite their real danger and ineffectiveness, antivirals (Remdesivir) are praised by these media!

So what action should be taken:

Facilitate HCQ treatment which is currently being blocked in favor of Big Pharma antivirals (such as Remdesivir-Gilead). The latter are much more profitable for the pharmaceutical industry than HCQ?

To negate the value of an urgent (and also very profitable for the same pharmaceutical industry) vaccine?

In the wake of such hypotheses, some naïve or complicit journalists will cry conspiracy. Yet it is documented, proven!

The corruption of science and medicine by the industry concerned has been developed, documented, demonstrated and explained for many years.

Authors, researchers and whistleblowers have proven these malpractices.

Among them are journalists, doctors, professors, university deans, lecturers at universities and colleges, members of parliament, pharmacists, veterinarians, repentant CEOs of pharmaceutical companies, international experts and repentant editors of major scientific journals [20 to 32].

What more is needed?

The pharmaceutical industry, the most powerful lobby of all [33-34], has infiltrated and infiltrated all official decision-making bodies in most countries.

This pandemic corruption has ramifications at all levels of society [35-36-37] including, even more importantly, within governments and public institutions [38] which have a mandate to protect people’s health.

No one is spared.

Billions (dollars, euros) are at stake [39].

1000 billion euros of profit in 20 years! No ethics is big enough to fight against that, in a world like ours.

Do you think this overpowering industry would overlook the profits generated by antivirals (formerly Roche’s Tamiflu°, now Gilead’s Remdesivir) or vaccines?

And miss out on a treatment that no longer makes them any money: HCQ?

As soon as the crisis began, Belgium set up a “COVID-19 scientific committee”.

This committee is not transparent! At most, we know a few personalities on this committee, some of whom were already manoeuvring in 2009 to get the government to buy millions of doses of H1N1 vaccine, this time for the benefit of GSK (Glaxo SmithKline).

In 2020, in the COVID-19 crisis, we find the same people, the same scenarios:

Promote testing [40-41], antivirals that are expensive for companies, and above all, vaccination, as in 2009:

“Invited on a Radio 1 programme, virologist Marc van Ranst (one of the heads of the COVID-19 safety committee in Belgium) recalled that the development of a vaccine was the only way to get rid of the new coronavirus in the long term.” [42].

While the pharmaceutical companies and their lobbies must be very pleased with this statement, and while no journalist in the mainstream media questions this kind of assertion, the public deserves information that is closer to the truth.

No, the development of a vaccine is not the only way to get rid of the new coronavirus in the long term!

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is cheaper, less dangerous and we already have it!

Dr Pascal Sacré

Translation from French by Maya on behalf of GlobalResearch.ca

