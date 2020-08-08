History professor Allan Lichtman

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is on track to beat the incumbent president in the upcoming election, according to an American university professor renowned for predicting the outcome of presidential elections.

History professor Allan Lichtman, who co-developed the Keys to the White House system of predicting American presidential elections, this week said Biden had a slight advantage over Trump.

According to Lichtman, seven of the key factors necessary to win favored Biden, while only six favored Trump.

The key factors giving Biden the advantage over Trump included Democrats making gains in the 2018 midterm elections, short- and long-term economic losses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and pro-justice anti-racism protests triggered by the police killing of George Floyd.

Lichtman also cited Trump’s impeachment scandal, and his failure to gain any major foreign policy success or military victory, as other factors giving the advantage to Biden.

The history professor also noted that the majority of Americans did not see Trump as a “charismatic” leader.

The factors that were in favor of Trump included being the incumbent and there being no significant third-party challenger, no primary contest for the White House party, major policy changes such as the 2017 tax cut, and no major foreign policy or military failures in his 4-year report card.

Lichtman claimed that neither was Biden seen as a charismatic figure.

His “13 Keys” system allows Lichtman to predict the outcome of the presidential vote solely on historical factors and not the use of candidate-preference polls, tactics, or campaign events.

He has used this system to predict the outcome of presidential elections since 1984.

Lichtman however, admitted that “there are forces at play outside the keys,” citing potential government efforts and possible intervention by foreign states swaying votes in the election.

His renowned book Keys to the White House has been introduced in dozens of articles and is used as a reference book for aspiring politicians.