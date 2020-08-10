By Moon Of Alabama

August 10, 2020 “Information Clearing House” -Yesterday the mislabeled U.S. ‘Intelligence’ Agencies trotted out more nonsense claims about foreign interferences in U.S. elections.

The New York Times sensationally headlines:

Russia Continues Interfering in Election to Try to Help Trump, U.S. Intelligence Says

But a new assessment says China would prefer to see the president defeated, though it is not clear Beijing is doing much to meddle in the 2020 campaign to help Joseph R. Biden Jr.

But when one reads the piece itself one finds no fact that would support the ‘Russia Continues Interfering’ statement:

Russia is using a range of techniques to denigrate Joseph R. Biden Jr., American intelligence officials said Friday in their first public assessment that Moscow continues to try to interfere in the 2020 campaign to help President Trump.

At the same time, the officials said China preferred that Mr. Trump be defeated in November and was weighing whether to take more aggressive action in the election.

But officials briefed on the intelligence said that Russia was the far graver, and more immediate, threat. While China seeks to gain influence in American politics, its leaders have not yet decided to wade directly into the presidential contest, however much they may dislike Mr. Trump, the officials said.

The assessment, included in a statement released by William R. Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, suggested the intelligence community was treading carefully, reflecting the political heat generated by previous findings.

The authors emphasize the scaremongering hearsay from “officials briefed on the intelligence” – i.e. Democratic congress members – about Russia but have nothing to back it up.

When one reads the statement by Evanina one finds nothing in it about Russian attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections. Here is the only ‘evidence’ that is noted:

For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.

After a request from Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, an opportunistic Ukrainian parliamentarian published Ukrainian evidence of Biden’s very real interference in the Ukraine. Also: Some guest of a Russian TV show had an opinion. How is either of those two items ‘evidence’ of Russian interference in U.S. elections?

The statement then claims:

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process.

But how do the ‘intelligence’ agencies know that foreign states want to “sway preferences”, “increase discord” or “undermine confidence” in elections?

As a recent piece in Foreign Affairs noted:

The mainstream view in the U.S. media and government holds that the Kremlin is waging a long-haul campaign to undermine and destabilize American democracy. Putin wants to see the United States burn, and contentious elections offer a ready-made opportunity to fan the flames.

But ascribing motive and intent is a tricky business, because perceived impact is often mistaken for true intent. […] Where is the evidence that Russia actually wants to bring down the liberal world order and watch the United States burn?

Well there is none. And that is why the ‘intelligence’ agencies do not present any evidence.

Even the NYT writers have to admit that there is nothing there:

The release on Friday was short on specifics, …

and

Intelligence agencies focus their work on the intentions of foreign governments, and steer clear of assessing if those efforts have had an effect on American voters.

How do ‘intelligence’ agencies know Russian, Chinese or Iranian ‘intentions’. Is there a secret policy paper by the Russian government that says it should “increase discord” in the United States? Is there some Chinese think tank report which says that undermining U.S. people’s confidence in their democratic process would be good for China?

If the ‘intelligence’ people have copies of those papers why not publish them?

Let me guess. The ‘intelligence’ agencies have nothing, zero, nada. They are just making wild-ass guesses about ‘intentions’ of perceived enemies to impress the people who sign off their budget.

Nowadays that seems to be their main purpose.

– “Source“ –

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

