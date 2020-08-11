In case you missed it, not one member of the Democratic hierarchy: not the DNC Chair, not one Democratic Member of Congress, Governor or Mayor, has spoken out to criticize the myriad of riots occurring across US cities or to call on Antifa/BLM to halt the violence. And in case you might have missed the depth of the widespread revolts, try this sampling of domestic terrorist attacks which occurred in major US cities in recent days.

Rather than hold the line against peaceful protests that morphed into rebellion after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25th, enfeebled Democratic officials on the front lines appeared to stand docile against the mob rule when, in reality, their impotence was more of a well honed strategy of acquiescence. In a display of massive hubris threatening disintegration of the country’s sovereignty, those Elected continue to play a ruthless partisan game abstaining on the ultimate destruction of their own country and the municipality for which they are legally responsible.

To suggest that these Elected are simply following the current Democratic Party line to defeat Donald Trump is to miss the ideological revolution that is occurring as a result of the coronavirus panic. Government take over of its citizens personal lives has always been identified as fascistic as Democratic Governors and big city Mayors behavior has stoked the fear and anxiety to justify a tyrannical political revolution that could never have been accomplished otherwise.

Historically, a totalitarian – fascist ideology gives the State the right to take charge of all aspects of life with the State monitoring and dictating what is acceptable thought and action. The ultimate goal is to impose a uniformity of thought, word and deed as a rationale to “protect” the common good, whether that imposition is by legal mandate or social pressure.

Clearly, Lockdown requirements have allowed the Elected to capitalize on their power grab, to block the American’s celebrated individual rights and liberty, revealing a strategy of total control over the American population. With the Quantum World at the door to initiate a world of peace and compassion free of corruption and violence, the Elected have exhibited a gross lack of consciousness to the welfare of the country as those same Elected owe their allegiance to the ruling Globalists more than the Stars and Stripes.

Senate Subcommittee Hearing

As if to prove the point during a recent hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution regarding “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence,” Democrats on the panel were eager to deplore violence by white supremacist groups. As apologists for the political insurgency of Antifa/BLM, there was no willingness to condemn all violence from any source, as if living where violence and peace are Orwellian contradictions.

What those Senators missed was that there has been no white supremacist backlash when such an irrational response might have easily occurred. While two Republican Senators spoke unequivocally in favor of free speech, the First Amendment and against all violence no matter who the perpetrators, neither Trump nor GOP stalwarts are protecting the Rule of Law any better or resisting the oppression that came with COVID. They are dutiful accomplices.

While defunding local law enforcement promises to invite more criminal malfeasance, the reality is that the violent rebellions and criminal uprisings are too well organized to have been spontaneous or organized by amateurs. The ‘riots’ were never random events but well coordinated to exploit Floyd’s death and have served as a major diversion from the stalled-out Durham investigation into the origins of Russiagate which has dwindled into a nothing burger.

According to Subcommittee testimony, the violence has been organized by the Antifa-affiliated local chapter of the Youth Liberation Front which uses Twitter to communicate with its cells across the country. It is Twitter that provides the means for YLF to espouse violent acts to destabilize the country and announce their next act of rebellion. Twitter has yet to ban the YLF for violating its community guidelines.

The subcommittee heard testimony that as the insurrections and violence intensified into a war zone in Portland and elsewhere, an alarming sophisticated display of armaments have been used including encrypted radio communications, use of unencrypted chat applications like Signal, the use of brass knuckles hidden under gloves, metal pipes and incendiary projectiles, molotov cocktails to firebomb the Federal courthouse, commercial grade lasers weaponized to target law enforcement eyes and AK 47’s as militants attacked police headquarters in residential neighborhoods.

Scrawled across the Federal Courthouse in Portland was “Until the police and ICE are abolished, we will burn this city down piece by piece.”

Dems Lack Legal Authority to Enforce Lockdowns

Just as there is an argument that local Elected have no Constitutional legal authority via Executive Orders to violate Amendments to the US Constitution, there is also an argument that those Elected resolve the utter mess they themselves have created by their own dysfunctional politics and not rely on Federal funding to offset the costs of the sedition they themselves have encouraged.

Here are a few egregious examples that show the Democratic establishment beholden to authoritarian principles straight out of the totalitarian – fascist play book:

In a karmic twist of irony, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has been openly pleading (“Come over, I’ll cook”) with New Yorkers who have fled the City. Cuomo needs those wealthy residents to return so the City can collect their surcharge tax to offset State/city COVID shutdown costs. On the other hand, diBlasio said he ‘was not going to beg’ and does “not make decisions based on the wealthy few” but that “we must build our policies around working people.”

In referring to the success of Los Angeles’s Lockdown measures, LA Mayor Erik Garcetti said “this has really been marvelously embraced by 99.9% of people but “ we will hunt down the last .1% to obey the rules .” As if flaunting his fascist tendencies, Garcelli has authorized the city to “ shut off Los Angeles Department of Water and Power service in egregious cases in which business and homes and other venues are hosting unpermitted large gatherings .“

said “this has really been marvelously embraced by 99.9% of people but As if flaunting his fascist tendencies, Garcelli has authorized the city to Then there was CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) Summer of Love until it wasn’t – when protesters marched on Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 5,000 sq ft mansion. Seattle Councilor Kshama Sawant called for Durkan’s impeachment with the Mayor requesting a Council investigation into Sawant’s relationship with BLM.

Oath of Office

In a nutshell, it is no exaggeration to assert that those State/City Elected who continue to allow an excess of violence and terrorism to threaten the local peace are in violation of their Oath of Office. Where each Elected swore to uphold not only the Constitution and its laws but to preserve the civil order and to protect the fiduciary assets of their constituency; to act ethically, in good faith and trust, those Elected, in some of the country’s most Democratic leaning states, have failed to do so.

It is a given that, upon election and prior to assuming Office, every Elected takes an Oath that is substantially the same regardless of the political jurisdiction:

“I will support the US Constitution and the laws of the State/City of ______ and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the Office of ______ to the best of my ability.”

If, in fact, State/City Elected are unwilling or unprepared to fulfill their Oath of Office, they should be removed from office by either a voter recall petition or, to preserve what is left of their integrity and honor, and resign from office.

*

Renee Parsons served on the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and as president of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist for Friends of the Earth and a staff member of the US House of Representatives in Washington DC. She can be found at reneedove3@yahoo.com .

