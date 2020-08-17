Agenda ID2020 – is hardly mentioned by any media, let alone the mainstream. Agenda ID2020, if carried out, is the ultimate control by a small elite – of the One World Order (OWO), also called the New World Order (NWO) – over the world population. It is a mechanism that would allow controlling every movement of each one of the 7-plus billion people of planet earth, including everyone’s health records, cash flows, bank accounts, as well as our behavior in this ultra-controlled society – which I refrain from calling civilization anymore.

Sounds crazy. Yes, but that’s the plan. No conspiracy theory.

That is the absurd dream of a few multi-billionaires, including Bill Gates. And the tool for such a control is a universal covid vaccine. See this article for an overview of what might happen: “The Corona Virus Covid-19 Pandemic: The Real Danger is Agenda ID2020”:.

“What is the infamous ID2020? It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. … The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity.

Let Dr. Vernon Coleman describe in simple terms the mechanisms that mankind – you and me – might be confronted with, if the super power elite, the NWO has its way. Watch this 10- min. video on controlling the people – vaccines, microchips and electromagnetic fields (EMF) – an old science turned new…

Wikipedia describes Dr. Vernon Coleman as an English author, columnist and former general practitioner. He has written over 100 books, including works about human health, politics, cricket, and animal issues, and a range of novels.

It is High Noon, but never too late to Act in solidarity, despite covid-dictated ‘wanton social distancing’, and prevent this human disaster.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO); RT; Countercurrents, Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press; The Saker Blog, the and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.