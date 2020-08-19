Planet Lockdown. Devastating economic and social consequences.

We are living one of the most serious crises in modern history.

According to Michel Chossudovsky, the coronavirus pandemic is used as a pretext and a justification to close down the global economy, as a means to resolving a public health concern.

A complex decision-making process is instrumental in the closing down of national economies Worldwide. We are led to believe that the lockdown is the solution.

Politicians and health officials in more than 190 countries obey orders emanating from higher authority.

In turn millions of people obey the orders of their governments without questioning the fact that closing down an economy is not the solution but in fact the cause of global poverty and unemployment.

What we are dealing with is a crime against humanity.

And this diabolical agenda is an election issue in the U.S.

No Debate at the Democratic Party Convention in Milwaukee (August 17-20, 2020)

Listen to:

Guns and Butter

Interview of Prof. Michel Chossudovsky with Bonnie Faulkner on the Economic and Social Dimensions of the Covid Crisis

