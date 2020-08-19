10 hours ago August 19, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Covid-19: Lockdown of the Global Economy of Planet Earth. Diabolical Project: The Closing Down of 193 National Economies is Not “A Solution”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Bonnie Faulkner
Global Research, August 19, 2020
Planet Lockdown. Devastating economic and social consequences. 

We are living one of the most serious crises in modern history. 

According to Michel Chossudovsky, the coronavirus pandemic is used as a pretext and a justification to close down the global economy, as a means to resolving a public health concern.  

A complex decision-making process is instrumental in the closing down of national economies Worldwide. We are led to believe that the lockdown is the solution.

Politicians and health officials in more than 190 countries obey orders emanating from higher authority. 

In turn millions of people obey the orders of their governments without questioning the fact that closing down an economy is not the solution but in fact the cause of  global poverty and unemployment. 

What we are dealing with is a crime against humanity.

And this diabolical agenda is an election issue in the U.S.  

No Debate at the Democratic Party Convention in Milwaukee (August 17-20, 2020)

Listen to: 

Interview of Prof. Michel Chossudovsky with Bonnie Faulkner on the Economic and Social Dimensions of the Covid Crisis

Audio: click Guns and Butter on WBAI.org  (58 min)

download MP3 file

redirected  WBAI.org 

https://www.wbai.org/archive/program/episode/?id=15054

The economic and social impacts far exceed those attributed to the coronavirus. Cited below are selected examples of  a global process: 

  • Massive job losses and layoffs in the US, with more than 10 million workers filing claims for unemployment benefits.
  • In India,  a 21 days lockdown has triggered a wave of famine and despair affecting millions of homeless migrant workers all over the country. No lockdown for the homeless: “too poor to afford a meal”.  
  • The impoverishment in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa is beyond description. For large sectors of the urban population, household income has literally been wiped out.
  • In Italy, the destabilization of the tourist industry has resulted in bankruptcies and rising unemployment. 
  • In many countries, citizens are the object of police violence. Five people involved in protests against the lockdown were killed by police in Kenya and South Africa.

 

 

The original source of this article is Guns and Butter
Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Bonnie Faulkner, Guns and Butter , 2020

