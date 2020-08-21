Governments subservient to globalist diktats are willfully killing their own people in the name of fighting a misnamed “pandemic”.

SARS-COV-2, the virus said to be the causative agent of COVID-19, has been neither isolated nor purified. Nevertheless, even according to flawed statistics, coding changes, altered reporting protocols, and flawed diagnostic testing, the aforementioned respiratory virus still has low infection fatality rates.

The real menace is not the virus, which can be successfully prevented and treated, (1), but rather state measures, which interfere with sound treatment protocols. Nobody needed to die, but the excess death tolls from lockdowns and other state measures is staggering.

Constitutional Canadian lawyer Rocco Galati states that state measures have been proven to create from 12-14 : 1 more deaths than the supposed virus. (2)

Cancelled hospital procedures coupled with state-sponsored psychological warfare (3) have created unreasonable fear and anxiety amongst Canadians who now fear hospitals. These toxic conditions have created a 40% increase in heart attack deaths in Canada. (4)

Suicide and drug overdose deaths have also increased and outnumber supposed COVID deaths by a ratio of 3:1.

In England, the Guardian reported that an extra 10,000 Alzheimer’s patients have died. (5)

The UN warns that an extra 10,000 children per month risk starving to death (6) due to consequences of state-imposed “COVID measures” which disrupt supply lines and deny people the right to generate income.

The UN and World Food Bank anticipate that by December 2020, an additional 130 million people will be on the brink of starvation. (7)

Censorship of these important facts and statistics is a key element in this global conspiracy against humanity.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

