“There’s a term: ‘Good Cop. Bad Cop.’ And Trump is the ‘bad cop.’ Biden is the ‘good cop.’”

-Mark Robinowitz, from today’s interview.

The race that started with 20 candidates in June of 2019 would eventually thin to seven when the primaries began in February.

The race was looking competitive as Bernie Sanders was burning up the campaign and leading consistently.[1]

But South Carolina was the first state where Joe Biden started picking up steam. Observers found that he was winning big in particular with black voters. Joe Biden never lost popularity after that. In the primary contests to follow he stayed in the lead and eventually bested Sanders. Ultimately, Sanders threw in the towel and pledged support for Biden. [2]

Now, at 77, Joe Biden, with the help of the intrepid California Senator Kamala Harris, are presented to their fellow Americans as the team poised to replace Donald Trump and heal the damages wrought on the nation and the Earth.

Many progressives across the U.S. pledged their support for the Democrats. Even the highly respected and world renowned figure Noam Chomsky talked about the ‘chasm’ between the Biden and Trump in terms of their views, and fully supported Biden.

During a week when Biden and Harris were finally cemented with the high honour of leading their party to triumph on November 3, there is too little attention paid to some of the concerns dogging the team, beyond that coming from Trump and company. While there are some who will stop at nothing to defeat Trump, more Americans still need to know more about the man fighting to take his place. That is the focus on this summertime edition of the Global Research News Hour.

Our first guest is Mark Robinowitz. In the first half hour he talks about his reservations about Biden and Harris. He comments on the role of Sanders as a ‘sheep dog’, and comments on what Biden and Harris would really do in office. The second guest is Ajamu Baraka. He too comments on Biden and Harris, confronts Chomsky’s arguments, and comments on the foreign policy under the new guard as not better than that of Trump.

Also, both Robinowitz and Baraka take time to develop the difference the ‘little guy and girl’ can do to proactively constrain the building of empire regardless of who leads.

Mark Robinowitz is a writer, political activist, ecological campaigner and permaculture practitioner and publisher of oilempire.us as well as jfkmoon.org. He is based in Eugene, Oregon.

Ajamu Baraka is the national organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace and was the 2016 candidate for vice president on the Green Party ticket. Baraka serves on the Executive Committee of the U.S. Peace Council and leadership body of the United National Anti-War Coalition (UNAC). He is an editor and contributing columnist for the Black Agenda Report and contributing columnist for Counterpunch. He was recently awarded the US Peace Memorial 2019 Peace Prize and the Serena Shirm award for uncompromised integrity in journalism.

