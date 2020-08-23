According to the Institute for Policy Studies: “Since March 18, the beginning of the pandemic,” the 12 richest Americans “have seen their combined wealth increase $283 billion, an increase of almost 40 percent.”

Those 12 people primarily benefited from the two-party unanimously approved CARES Act, which was an unprecedented looting of taxpayer wealth under the guise of being a “taxpayer relief bill.”

Meanwhile, poverty, debt, hunger, depression & suicide rates have all skyrocketed. Primarily because tens of millions of people have had their livelihoods destroyed by mandated government policies.

In response to all of this, Congress has now gone on an extended vacation without doing ANYTHING to help their constituencies survive or recover from the direct policies that they enacted.

Meet the “Oligarchic Twelve / Despotic Dozen:”

[numbers measured in billions of dollars]

Name | Wealth 3/18 | Wealth Now | Gain

Jeff Bezos 113b | 189b | +76b

Bill Gates 98b | 114b | +16b

Mark Zuckerberg 55b | 96b | +41b

Warren Buffett 68b | 81b | +13b

Elon Musk 25b | 73b | +48b

Steve Ballmer 53b | 71b | +18b

Larry Ellison 59b | 71b | +12b

Larry Page 51b | 67b | +16b

Sergey Brin 49b | 66b | +17b

Alice Walton 54b | 63b | +9b

Jim Walton 55b | 62b | +7b

Rob Walton 54b | 62b | +8b

Never let a crisis go to waste!!

Do you grasp how unprecedented & obscene this is?

For the richest people to increase their net worth by 40% over such a short time period, while the country is in quarantine & the economy is locked down, is a Crime Against Humanity.

While “56.2 million workers sought unemployment aid” during a pandemic, these people experienced the greatest wealth increase rate ever!!

BOTH parties are completely on board with all of this… while children are starving, while tens of millions of people are buried in debt that they will never get out of, our political class is vacationing, cruising on yachts and playing golf while Rome burns!!

Wake up America, BOTH parties have thrown us overboard!!

This coming election will be a logistical fiasco / disaster that will emphatically prove our corrupted failed state status to those who are still in denial. The election will result in further chaos, confusion & division.

This will lead to a significant percentage of the population calling for and falling into compliance with increasing authoritarian order.

We are being drowned in divide & conquer propaganda while global technocratic imperialists rob us all blind and exploit the virus to implement a wickedly oppressive economic, “health” and surveillance system.

The window of opportunity to solve things peacefully is closing fast. We need to focus on forming groups to more effectively disseminate vital information & form self-sufficient communities to defend our families.

The extent to which you think I am exaggerating is an accurate measure of how propagandized you are.

I say all of this out of love & respect. It is all so hard to wrap your head around how obscenely corrupt our society has become.

The hour is late… but it is not too late…

We are gaining solid traction in uniting people with opinions across the political spectrum.

As shockingly corrupt & crazy as things have become, we may be at a tipping point where people with diverse perspectives come together against the core of systemic corruption.

Due to the virus having such personal impact on everyone, and because the systemically power-crazed forces are exploiting it to such an extreme degree, this could be the point in which real changes takes root.

Obviously it won’t be easy, and this election will be a total fiasco / disaster… but, there is HOPE.

*

