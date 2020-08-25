Selected Articles: COVID-19: Trigger for a New World Order. Economic Stagnation and Social Destruction

We hope that by publishing diverse view points, submitted by journalists and experts dotted all over the world, the website can serve as a reminder that no matter what narrative we are presented with, things are rarely as cut and dry as they seem.

COVID-19: Trigger for a New World Order. Economic Stagnation and Social Destruction

By Patrick Henningsen, August 24, 2020

What makes all of this difficult for so many is that the sudden transition has been almost instantaneous, leaving people in a near callow state of bewilderment, wondering what just happened to their old life.

Free Speech be Damned: Joshua Krook and the Australian Public Service

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, August 25, 2020

There was very little controversial about it. A featured blog post in the Oxford Political Review, authored in April by Joshua Krook, suggested that COVID-19 had brought a host of benefits for big tech companies. Isolation ushered people towards online platforms. Engagement on such platforms had increased dramatically.

Rashomon American Style. Truth Is Somewhere in Between

By Philip Giraldi, August 25, 2020

Many journalists and op-ed pundits have been observing how the United States has become two nations that are seemingly divided along a red-blue line, each side believing in “facts” that are irreconcilable with those “facts” believed to be true by the other side. Some are even suggesting that the United States is on the verge of what would be a new civil war.

China: Everything Proceeding According to Plan, Complete Interruption of Relations with US?

By Pepe Escobar, August 25, 2020

China plans not only in years, but in decades. Five year plans are complemented by ten year plans and as the meeting chaired by Xi showed, 15 year plans. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is in fact a nearly 40-year plan, designed in 2013 to be completed in 2049.

Alliance Between Venezuela and Iran Evolves into the Military Sphere

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, August 25, 2020

The alliance between Venezuela and Iran seems to be taking new directions. The ties between the two countries began to strengthen in an economic sphere when, in the first half of 2020, Tehran started sending oil ships to Venezuela, circumventing the international trade rules imposed by Washington with the aim of blocking Caracas economically.

US to Tighten Venezuela Sanctions after Gasoline Seizure

By Ricardo Vaz, August 25, 2020

US President Donald Trump has allegedly expressed “frustration” that sanctions have not succeeded in ousting the Maduro government. The White House’s hardening stance comes less than 90 days ahead of November presidential elections, which Trump hopes to win with the support of Latin American emigre communities in Florida.

The DNC and the Politics of Betrayal. Political and Moral Bankruptcy of the Democratic Party

By Black Alliance for Peace, August 25, 2020

The political and moral bankruptcy of the Democratic Party was on full display last week. First it was the convention of the Democratic Party, where the progressive wing of the party was pushed to the margins while the victorious, neoliberal right wing engaged in a surreal spectacle that came off oblivious to the economic, social and political crisis the country has been experiencing.

“Poisoned” Kremlin Critic Flown to Germany as German-Russian Nord Stream 2 Nears Completion

By Tony Cartalucci, August 25, 2020

Navalny’s sudden reappearance across the Western media comes just at the height of US attempts to place maximum pressure on Germany to cancel a pipeline – Nord Stream 2 – it is jointly constructing with Russia. The pipeline would move Russian hydrocarbons into Western Europe directly, bypassing Ukraine now fully destabilized by US and NATO intervention.