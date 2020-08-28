If ordered by federal, state, or local authorities, businesses or other entities in the US or elsewhere, mandating mass-vaxxing against COVID-19 will violate the Nuremberg Code.

All vaccines contain hazardous to human health toxins and are unsafe to use — notably when development is rushed like now so Pharma can cash in big on a bonanza of profits by mass-vaxxing against this virus.

The Nuremberg Code requires voluntary consent on matters relating to human health.

Whatever potentially risks physical and mental suffering, death, or disability is prohibited.

Mandated mass-vaxxing by authorities anywhere will constitute a flagrant Nuremberg Code breach.

Last week, Virginia health commissioner Norman Oliver said he intends to mandate mass-immunizations of state residents for COVID-19 once one or more vaccines are available.

He falsely claimed

“(w)e would not launch a campaign around mass vaccination with anything that hasn’t proven to be safe (sic),” adding:

Public health takes precedence over choice, while pushing the myth of herd immunity from COVID-19 that doesn’t exist.

He also falsely claimed that no treatment for the virus exists.

Big Pharma in cahoots with Big Media and Big Government want a known COVID-19 cure suppressed because its use if widespread with undermine Pharma’s aim to benefit from a multi-billion dollar market potential — no matter the harm to human health from rushed to market vaccines.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) combined with either azithromycin or doxycycline and zinc is safe and highly effective in curing COVID-19 when administered during the early stage of the disease.

Claims otherwise are fake science. Establishment media are heavily involved in debunking HCQ, while indefensibly promoting mass-vaxxing.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandated hazardous to human health mass-vaxxing of students at all levels and ages against influenza/flu by Dec. 31, claiming:

“The new vaccine requirement is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic (sic).”

According to a study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, children vaccinated against influenza/flu were over four times more likely to contract other respiratory infections — including COVID-19.

Last week, National Geographic reported that “vaccines (for COVID-19) could become mandatory,” adding:

The dystopian possibility envisioned by some experts would be a USA and “world in which you’ll need to show you’ve been inoculated against the novel coronavirus to attend a sports game, get a manicure, go to work, or hop on a train.”

NYU bioethicist Arthur Caplan believes mandated mass-vaxxing may become public policy in the US and elsewhere — enforced by local governments, employers, and other sources.

Health and Vaccine Law Professor Dorit Rubenstein Reiss noted that managements of retail stores, restaurants, salons, and arenas may legally deny entry to people for many reasons “as long as they’re not running afoul of any anti-discrimination laws.”

Other experts believe when one or more COVID-19 vaccines become available, US state authorities and employers may require mass-vaxxing of workers, especially ones considered “essential.”

Requiring certificates to prove individuals were vaxxed against the virus would be similar to wearing a visible yellow Star of David that was mandated for Jews by Nazi Germany.

Is that where things are headed in the US and elsewhere?

Will that be the brave new world to emerge in the months ahead — hazardous to human health and safety innoculations wherever this totalitarian mandate is imposed?

A Final Comment

Philosopher, medical ethicist, human rights activist Evelyne Shuster earlier wrote about the “significance of the Nuremberg Code,” saying the following:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” “This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.” “This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him (or her) the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.” “The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment.” “It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.”

If mandated, mass-vaxxing against COVID-19 will be an unparalleled in scale hazardous to human health experiment to which targeted individuals will have no choice but to comply or risk ostracization from society.

This policy if ordered by governments, businesses, or other entities will violate core principles of what the Nuremberg Code is all about.

