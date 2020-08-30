As the numbers of COVID cases in Syria and the death tolls from this virus creep upward, and as the NATO hyenas at the United Nations continue to wail their crocodile tears over COVID in Syria, one might think that the Thameco Pharmaceutical being able to manufacture an important antibiotic and increase the production of other essential medications would be cause for rejoicing.

For Google’s YouTube — the US-based, social media giant with the $15.15 billion revenue in 2019, the one that has recently taken to banning US-based licensed physicians for their discussions of coronavirus — found it cause for censorship, vaporizing SANA Arabic’s short video shortly after it was published.

For the record: YouTube has a very long history of anti-Syria bias, obliterating entire channels of Syrians who have provided English captions to videos provided by terrorists in Syria, terrorists on the formal terror lists of the US, EU, and UN, the videos by terrorists were not ‘censored’.

Syrian SAMA TV private channel aired a similar report in Arabic, we captured it before YouTube censored it:

Malicious censorship and the UN’s unwillingness to stand by its noble charter notwithstanding, Syria should be viewed by the world as a much-needed source of inspiration, particularly in the medical and engineering fields.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, while the entire country was besieged by terrorists armed and funded by NATO countries — the same countries that simultaneously imposed illicit, draconian, ‘sanctions‘ on the populace — Syrian physicians performed the first mitral valve replacement surgery in the region, performed the first successful artificial corneal transplant, successfully resected a retroperitoneal paraganglioma originally diagnosed as a gastrointestinal stromal tumor, and launched a ‘smart — osseointegrated prosthetics‘ program for children whose limbs had been blown off by IEDs.

In April, less than one month after the first COVID case in Syria, Syrian engineers and physicians worked together and built the country’s first ventilator, in sixteen days.

Medical, engineering, & technical teams were joined by local cadres to create the first Syrian made ventilator, in 16 days.

Throughout the millennia, foreign colonizers have attempted to crush the creativity and resilience of the Syrian people, lest they spread good will throughout the world.

Syrians will overcome this COVID crisis as they have overcome other crises throughout their very long history.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

All images in this article are from Syria News