The US presidential elections coming this November will determine whether the current President Donald Trump or the Democratic nominee Joe Biden (if his mental capabilities are still intact) will run the White house.

But whether Trump or Biden becomes president, Israel is the real winner in all of this. Trump is no doubt already controlled by the neocons and his relationship with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is close, but Joe Biden who declared he was a Zionist back in 2008 is trying to win Israel’s support once again. Here is his interview with Shalom TV:

Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo is a neocon and Israel’s lead spokesperson who addressed the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem said that “I’m speaking to you from beautiful Jerusalem, looking out over the old city.” Pompeo praised Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA agreement also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. Pompeo claimed that Trump “squeezed the Ayatollah, Hezbollah and Hamas.”

Pompeo also mentioned Trump’s decision when he authorized a missile strike murdering one of Iran’s top generals, Qasem Soleimani when he said that “in the Middle East, when Iran threatened, the president approved a strike that killed the Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.” Soleimani was the same man who fought against the US-backed Islamic State in Syria and Iraq and against Al-Qaeda during the September 11th attacks, but that is obviously forgotten in the mainstream media. Trump has imposed Israel’s agenda by relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump has also recognized the Golan Heights as Israeli territory even though it is Syrian territory and he imposed a one-sided so-called “peace plan” with the Palestinians with his Zionist son-in-law Jared Kushner with no Palestinian input into the plan. Trump’s peace deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Western puppet state and Israel did not change Netanyahu’s commitment to annexation plans in the West Bank which according to him was “still on the table.”

Under Trump’s first term, Israel has gained an edge politically over the Palestinians and has created more tensions between Israel and Iran. But the Democrats with Joe Biden and his vice-president nominee Kamala Harris are leading the charge and are fighting hard to win Israel’s support. Harris recently said that “Joe has made it clear he will not tie security assistance to any political decisions that Israel makes, and I couldn’t agree more,” during a virtual fundraiser with potential Jewish-American voters.

Harris repeated what almost every American politician had said since Israel’s creation in 1948

“I pledge to you the Biden-Harris administration will sustain our unbreakable commitment to Israel’s security, including the unprecedented military and intelligence cooperation pioneered during the Obama-Biden administration and the guarantee that Israel will always maintain its qualitative military edge.”

Before Barack Obama left office in 2016, he signed a $38 billion memorandum of assistance to Israel over a 10-year period.

No matter who wins the elections come this November, Israel wins and the Palestinians and the rest of the Middle East lose. The Israel lobby known as the American-Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC), is one of the most powerful lobbyists’ in Washington D.C. (besides Big Pharma and Big Oil) is an influential group of Zionists who have an agenda to erase the Palestinians and their history from their lands and expand its territory in the Middle East like they did with the Golan Heights under Trump.

Democrat or Republican, both sides have blood on their hands when it comes to the Palestinians and all of the wars in the Middle East. Unfortunately, another major loser in all of this pandering to the Israelis is of course the American taxpayer, something both sides of the political spectrum ignore. With a Biden-Harris presidency or the current status quo with Trump-Pence, the Middle East will once again be in turmoil after the November elections and that’s a fact the world cannot ignore.

Timothy Alexander Guzman writes on his blog site, Silent Crow News, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

