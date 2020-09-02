By Moon Of Alabama

September 02, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – Yawn! was my first reaction when I read this. Couldn’t they come up with a more believable fairy tale?

The German government says tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

…

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement Wednesday that testing by a special German military laboratory had shown proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.”

Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain. It is a cholinesterase inhibitor, part of the class of substances that doctors at the Charite initially identified in Navalny.

Funny how Novichok, the “military grade”, “most deadly” poison, never kills anyone.

No Advertising – No Government Grants – This Is Independent Media Get Our Free Newsletter You can’t buy your way onto these pages

Where are, by the way, the Skripals? Will Navalny now get vanished just like they were?

Other questions one might ask (and will never get answered):

If the Russian state or “Putin” has poisoned Navalny why was he allowed to be flown out of the country?

No traces of any unusual substances have been found by the two Russian laboratories which analyzed the blood of the sick Alexei Navalny. Why?

While Navalny was allegedly exposed to such stuff why was no one else around him hurt by it?

Why was the German government so eager to get Navalny to Berlin?

Who has the lead in this anti-Russian information operation? The MI6, the CIA or the Germany BND?

My sense is that the Navalny incident, or at least what is made of it, is a reaction to the failure of the U.S. run color revolution attempt in Belarus. “Russia” must be punished for this.

The hospital in Omsk still has the original blood samples of Navalny.

Is there a neutral international laboratory that could retest those?

– “Source“ –

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.

Post your comment below